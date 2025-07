Chilmark

July 23, Melissa Keeler sold 0 Beach Lot, Black Point, to Jacqueline Zins and Gerson Sweifach for $435,000.

Edgartown

July 23, Sandra J. Herrmann, trustee of Herrmann Family Trust, sold 84 12th St. South to Jaroslav Kral for $600,000.

Tisbury

July 22, Carlos Deoliveira sold 57 Colonial Drive to Louise M. Ponte for $1,390,000.

July 23, Victoria M. Stinemire and James J. Stinemire sold 124 Skiff Ave. Unit A10 and Unit 14 to John Leahy for $686,000.