On Saturday, August 2, at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a rock ’n’ roll concert on the porch with Mike Mok and the Em-Tones.

Just back from a triumphant European tour through the Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain, the Em-Tones are ready to blast the Island with their signature mix of rock ’n’ roll, swing, doo-wop, and surf. This concert features singer Mike Mok (guitar), Simon Chardiet (lead guitar), J.J. Murphy (drums), and Greg Albert (bass). The band’s new LP, “What a Girl,” lit up the airwaves in Spain — thanks to spins on the legendary “El Sótano Show” on Radio 3 España. They say the response was electric.

The band is also playing at the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Friday, August 1; the Portuguese-American Club on Saturday, August 2; and The Ritz on Sunday, August 3.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.