The great dumpling denial of West Tisbury

To the Editor:

Just when you thought Martha’s Vineyard couldn’t get any weirder than Larry David yelling at Alan Dershowitz in a porch showdown worthy of Judge Judy, along comes this week’s culinary crisis: a man, a dumpling, and a dream denied.

The scene: the tranquil, artisanal expanse of the West Tisbury Farmers Market, where kale is king, heirloom tomatoes have first names, and no one admits to eating Pringles.

Enter stage right: Alan “I defended O.J. and Epstein and still got brunch reservations” Dershowitz, Harvard Law’s legal Rasputin and seasonal Vineyard chaos agent.

Our protagonist arrives to buy pierogis—those humble Eastern European dumplings stuffed with potato, cheese, and, on this particular day, indignation.

But tragedy strikes. The vendor of Good Pierogis reportedly looks up from their hand-rolled dough, recalls last week’s T-shirt reading “PROUD ZIONIST,” and says, in so many words, “Eh, we’re all full up on morally complicated dumpling-seekers today.”

Cue Dershowitz reaching for his Constitution and his iPhone simultaneously—because nothing says “peaceful resolution” like filming your own food-based civil rights violation.

“I’m being denied pierogis because of my political views,” he declared, while witnesses report he may have also shouted “bigot!” and encouraged a dumpling boycott, a phrase no Vineyarder ever expected to hear without a wine pairing suggestion.

Let’s be clear: this wasn’t just about pierogis. This was about justice, expression, and the sacred American right to get doughy pockets of mashed potato, even if you’ve defended constitutional crises and creepy billionaires.

Dershowitz, displaying the calm restraint of a man whose orange juice was clearly too fresh-squeezed, then claimed he might sue. Because nothing screams community harmony like suing over slavic snacks.

West Tisbury police were called. Officer Nate—who thought he’d signed up to direct traffic near zucchini stands—now found himself mediating a First Amendment faceoff between a constitutional law professor and a seasoned pierogi artisan.

Three vendors complained. Four customers called it a disturbance. One chicken reportedly stopped laying eggs.

And while Dershowitz insisted that Zionism = Judaism = protected religious class, local lawyers (and every civics teacher ever) pointed out that Zionism = political belief, and that businesses, as confirmed by a 2023 SCOTUS decision, can refuse service based on politics. Yes, even if you’re wearing a shirt with bold fonts and historical baggage.

Still, the drama unfolded like a bad Netflix courtroom movie. Dershowitz compared the incident to racial or sexual discrimination, which is sort of like comparing a stubbed toe to a shark bite. He says he’ll be back this Saturday for Round Two. This time with friends. And a camera crew. And maybe Gloria Allred.

Meanwhile, the Good Pierogis team stood their ground, armed with potato filling, legal counsel, and a statement that basically said, “Just because you’re famous doesn’t mean you get our food.”

Island reactions have been mixed. Some want to rename the stand “No Soup For You Pierogis.” Others are planning a solidarity “Free the Dumplings” potluck. Still others just want to buy their damn produce in peace without watching Alan Dershowitz film a constitutional TikTok in front of the kale stand.

The Ag Society called the incident “troubling.” A produce vendor issued a manifesto. Tourists kept buying granola and honey. And Dershowitz, in a final flourish of irony, announced he would hold a pierogi party at home.

MORAL: When life denies you dumplings, you sue, you spin, and then you cater.

Roger Craver