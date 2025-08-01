English Language Learning funding safe again

Following some uncertainty after federal funding for English Language Learning (ELL) programs was frozen by the Trump administration earlier this summer, grants are once again safe and scheduled for distribution to Island schools.

The Trump administration reportedly froze $6.8 billion worth of federal grants in June that were given to schools nationally and non-competitively under an Obama-era education act, but on Friday last week, the administration decided to unfreeze the funding, to the relief of school officials.

“This is tremendous news,” Island superintendent of schools Richie Smith said at Thursday’s all Island school committee meeting.

Last winter, the Massachusetts Association of Superintendents warned public schools that there was a “strong possibility” Title II and III would not be funded.

On the Island, about 1 in 5 students across the public schools are registered as ESL (English as their second language), and school officials say the Title III-sponsored program is of great importance to their student body.

ELL programs are primarily geared toward students whose first language is not English. They’re funded through Title III, a federal grant program that’s a part of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Title I of this act, which provides funding for schools with low-income students or those with socio-economic difficulties, was reportedly believed to be safe as of this past Spring, but Titles II, III, and IV were frozen until last Friday.

Title II of ESSA supports diverse and efficient educators and Title IV provides grants based on improving behavioral health outcomes for students, technological advances, and innovations in social-emotional learning.

Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools use ELL, or Title III, funding for summer programs, staffing, and various initiatives through the school year.

The allocations, or amounts, have not been released by the federal government yet, but Smith said the fact the funds were unfrozen is positive movement forward.