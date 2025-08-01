Sharks start playoff push

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks are plunging into the postseason and the first quarry on the hit list are the Bristol Blues, who the Sharks will pursue in a three game series starting tonight in Bristol.

After the Sharks battle it out in Blues’ territory at 6:35 Friday evening on the Muzzy Field in Bristol, the two teams will migrate back to Martha’s Vineyard waters for a showdown at the Shark Tank on Saturday. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

If the Sharks and the Blues split, then a third and final game will be played in Bristol on Sunday at 5 pm.

The Blues and Sharks finished the season neck and neck. The Blues edged them out in the standings by just two games in the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s South Division. The Sharks ended the season at 25 and 19, while the Blues were 27 and 17.

Purchase tickets for the game at home on Aug. 2 here. Gates open at 6:05 pm.