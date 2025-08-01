Vineyard Wind responds to lighting system complaints

Days after hearing from a heated Nantucket select board, Vineyard Wind announced Friday that it has integrated all of its offshore wind turbines with a system that activates red lights at night only when aircraft are flying overhead — which has been the subject of complaints for not turning on when the company said it would.

The Aircraft Detection Lighting System, or ADLS, is activated through radar when planes are within a specified distance of the wind turbines. The system is supposed to reduce lighting from 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to fewer than four hours a year, based on use of airspace above the lease area.

Residents on both the Vineyard and Nantucket have complained about light pollution from the turbines. Integration of this system was even part of a list of demands made by Nantucket earlier this week to the offshore wind project. Previous reports said that the system would be in place last May, which was then pushed to June.

Part of a push for increased communication and accountability from Vineyard Wind, Nantucket demanded that for every day the system isn’t active, the company should pay $25,000 per turbine. They also asked Vineyard Wind and subcontractors to appear before the select board to explain in detail the history and future plans for activation.

“We should note that it was Nantucket leadership in negotiating for ADLS that contributed to ADLS becoming a standard requirement in the bid processes for offshore wind projects throughout the country,” Greg Werkheiser, attorney for the town on offshore wind matters, said in the press conference Tuesday. “Now, since January of 2024, Nantucket residents have dealt with dozens and dozens of red lights constantly blinking throughout the night sky.”

He added that explanations for the delays of system activation have been “convoluted, inconsistent, and unsatisfactory” and that they haven’t meant “multiple targets for activation,” placing blame on technical issues, partners and subcontractors.

The community benefits agreement, called the Good Neighbor Agreement, established between the town of Nantucket, the Maria Mitchell Association, and the Nantucket Preservation Trust, included an obligation of Vineyard Wind to install ADLS to “reduce nighttime lighting and minimize the potential impacts of the Projects on the Nantucket Historical District Landmark.” The Maria Mitchell Association pulled out of the agreement in October last year.

Three days after the list of demands were announced, however, the system is in place, according to the offshore wind company. The company said Friday that at the start of July they had a functioning radar system across the entire project, and the lighting system was functional on more than 60 percent of the installed turbines. In the past month, they’ve installed the system on the remaining installed turbines. Now, lights on the towers should flash when an aircraft enters the project’s radar radius — three miles from any turbine — and stop flashing when the aircraft exits.

“Recognizing that this lighting system is a critical priority for our neighboring island communities, Vineyard Wind has worked hard for the past year to accelerate the deployment and implementation of ADLS across the project as quickly as possible,” Klaus S. Møller, CEO of Vineyard Wind, said in a statement Friday. “This is a complex technology requiring extensive work and coordination between various contractors and construction teams, and I would like to thank them for their efforts in activating this system as commissioning continues. As the project advances, the system will be integrated into additional turbines.”

There are 23 installed turbines as of Wednesday, July 23, according to an investor report from Iberdrola, the parent company of Avangrid — one of the project’s developers.

“As construction continues and the ADLS is integrated on additional turbines, the lights may be periodically activated due to a number of factors. More turbines will be brought online as installation continues, and some blinking may be observed as commissioning of the system takes place,” the statement also said.

James Hagerty, town administrator for Edgartown, earlier this week told The Times that he met with Nantucket officials recently about the ADLS system, as the lights are visible from places such as South Beach.

“It’s great news,” he said about the activation of the ADLS. “Unfortunate that it took this long to execute.”