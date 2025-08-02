Sherri Sidoti

SHERRY SIDOTI is an awardwinning author, a yoga teacher, and a steward of memoir-writing experiences. She believes that writing is a spiritual, sacred, and brave practice of self-awakening, with great potential for healing. Her debut memoir, “A Smoke and a Song,” received the 2024 Readers’ Favorite gold medal for non-fiction, the 2023 Living Now Book Awards gold medal for inspirational memoir, the 2024 Eric Hoffer Book Awards grand prize winner honorable mention, 2024 Sarton’s award finalist, among others. She lives on the island of Martha’s Vineyard with her husband, cats, chickens, and adult children (when they decide to pop home for a visit).