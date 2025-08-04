African-American Film Festival kicks off

1 of 9

The Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) kicked off its 23rd season this weekend, celebrating Black excellence in film.

Among the highlights so far, a screening of legendary filmmaker Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest” closed out the opening night. The film chronicles a music mogul who is forced to fight for his family and legacy when he becomes the victim of a ransom plot.

Lee, a regular Vineyard visitor, was on hand for the screening and was part of a discussion.

Still to come:

On Tuesday, August 5, Janine Rubenstein, editor-at-Large at People magazine, will speak with award-winning artist, actress, producer, and daytime TV host Jennifer Hudson about the cultural impact of ”The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which features celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music.

That same day is “Invisible Beauty,” a film about fashion trailblazer Bethann Hardison, who reflects on her journey as a pioneering Black model, modeling agent, and activist fighting for racial diversity. Afterward, Lindsay Peoples, editor-in-chief of the Cut, will speak with Hardison, who also directed the film.

Friday, August 8, will include “Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross,” a docuseries that invites audiences to join Ross on solo travels to Morocco, Mexico, and Spain, inspiring viewers to embark on their solo journeys.

ESPN Films and National Geographic’s powerful documentaries, “Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina” and “Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time” respectively, screen on Saturday, August 9. The film pays tribute to first responders, medical personnel, and ordinary citizens of all ages who demonstrated courage, selflessness, and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity.

HBO Max will screen “Seen & Heard Part 2,” “Heard,” followed by a panel with executive producers Issa Rae, Giselle Bailey, Phil Bertelsen, and Montrel McKay. The series explores the history of Black entertainers and artists, both onscreen and behind the scenes, and their impact on television. ”Seen & Heard” highlights the evolution of Black representation in TV, celebrating the achievements of Black entertainers and artists. It underscores the journey from Black entertainers being “seen” onscreen to Black creatives being “heard,” and shaping the narrative within the entertainment industry.

The final day will also include a live recording of Higher Ground’s hit podcast, “IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.” The siblings will discuss culture, creativity, and community with actress, singer-songwriter, producer, director, choreographer, and stylist Teyana Taylor. Produced by Higher Ground in collaboration with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, the former First Lady and her older brother share their opinions and honest perspectives on the everyday questions that shape our lives, relationships, and the world around us.