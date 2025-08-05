Chappy ferry committee member resigns in protest

Chappaquiddick resident Rick Biros submitted his resignation letter from the Chappaquiddick Ferry Steering committee on Monday, citing a failure of the town’s select board to consider the committee’s recommendations and for unfairly raising ferry rates.

In the letter submitted to the Edgartown select board, Biros criticized the town for prioritizing the ferry operator’s convenience over the needs of residents, for failing to consider alternate funding options, and suggesting that the town was opening itself to litigation for not meeting its obligations to residents.

“I have invested too much time and effort to continue serving on a committee whose work is treated as window dressing,” said Biros who served on the committee since its inception in 2020. “This letter serves as my resignation from the Chappy Ferry Steering Committee, effective immediately.”

The resignation comes in response to the select board agreeing on behalf of Chappy ferry owner Peter Wells to raise rates for the ferry across the board by 12 percent, despite the opposition of the nine-member steering committee. During a rate hearing held last month, Chappy residents also pushed back against the board’s decision, questioning the financial need for a rate hike and saying it’s unfair that Chappy residents are expected to pay the increase alone, as opposed to when roads are repaved and every resident contributes whether they use the road or not.

The steering committee was created by the select board to analyze the ferry’s operations, and to advise on rates, governance, and long term sustainability. The group met ten times over the last year, with input from the Chappy ferry owner, but the board ultimately denied the committee’s recommendations for what members said would be a more transparent process for setting rates.

Town select board members declined to comment when asked at Monday’s regular select board meeting in response to Biros’ challenges. Wells has not commented either.

In his letter, Biros challenged the financial analysis that Peter Wells, owner of the Chappaquiddick ferry submitted as proof of the need for a rate hike. Biros said that Wells compared 12 months of 2023 and 12 months of 2024 to six months of 2025, excluding July, August, and September, months when Chappy ferry traffic is high.

“At a minimum, you should have required an apples-to-apples comparison of the first six months of each year,” said Biros in his letter.

Biros echoed many of the concerns raised by Chappy residents at last month’s ferry rate increase public hearing. He said the Edgartown Selectboard overlooked potential available funding options and pushed through a rate hike on the backs of residents and contractors “who already carry the burden of an unsustainable system,” pointing to a number of state grants.

Biros said by disregarding the Chappy Ferry Steering Committee’s recommendations and failing to scrutinize the data, the Edgartown Select board has “undermined the very process you created.”

“This isn’t just disrespectful to the volunteers who devoted years of work; it is a failure of governance,” said Biros in his letter to the select board.”You were asked by Chappy residents to “think differently,” instead you chose the path of least resistance — protecting the ferry owner and exposing the town to unnecessary risk.”

Despite his resignation, Biros said he will still be working independently alongside other residents and homeowners on Chappaquiddick to develop sustainable, community driven solutions for the Chappy Ferry.