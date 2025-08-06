Frederick Francis Cournoyer, lovingly known as “Freddie,” passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 31, 2025, at his family home in Oak Bluffs at the age of 89.

Born on June 14, 1936, in Vineyard Haven, Freddie was a proud native of Martha’s Vineyard. He was a beloved husband, supportive father, hard-worker, and cherished friend to many. Freddie spent his youth on Martha’s Vineyard, where his easy laughter and genuinely kind demeanor quickly became his trademark. After graduating high school, he and his twin brother, Francis, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He left the Island at 23, and pursued a long and successful career, retiring as a principal senior engineer for Polaroid, where his ingenuity and tireless work ethic were widely recognized by his colleagues. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Freddie’s personal life was filled with meaningful milestones. He shared 66 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Sandra Anne Brown, a partnership marked by love, loyalty, and countless fond memories.

One of Freddie’s proudest achievements was designing and building his dream home with Sandra in Sengekontacket, a warm and welcoming gathering place for all. Freddie was known for his enthusiastic sense of humor, honesty, and kindness. He enlivened every conversation with a clever joke or infectious chuckle. You could find him every summer on the porch of the family campground cottage, Happy Ours, enjoying a good book or entertaining neighbors and friends. As a longtime member of Mink Meadows Golf Club, he enjoyed spending time perfecting his swing and admiring the beauty of the Island he called home. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, who were always at the center of his heart.

Freddie will be dearly missed by his four children, Kimberly Bitoun, Karyn Hunt, Scott and Keith Cournoyer, and their spouses, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his surviving sibling, Charlie, and his large extended family, both on- and off-Island, as well as all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Freddie’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of M.V., online at hospiceofmv.org/fundraising, who lovingly took care of Freddie in his final days.