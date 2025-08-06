J. Thomas Cottrell Jr.

Thomas Cottrell Jr., aged 100, of Gardner’s Neck in Swansea, passed away peacefully at home on May 30, 2025. He was the beloved husband of the late Margot (White) Cottrell, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage.

Born in Fall River, he was the son of James T. Cottrell and Augusta Louise (Thompson) Cottrell, and the grandson of Richard Sisson Thompson of the R.A. McWhirr Co. He graduated from Worcester Academy, and attended the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. During World War II, he served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps, as a bombardier-navigator.

Cottrell spent more than five decades with the Cottrell Paper Com. in Rock City Falls, N.Y., where he served as chairman, CEO, and president. He also played a role in the Fort Miller Hydroelectric Co., and was a member of the Electrical Insulation Conference.

A passionate historian and civic leader, Cottrell helped found the Marine Museum at Fall River, and served as its longtime artifact chairman. He was a president of the Fall River Historical Society, and held numerous roles with local banks, charities, and community organizations. In 1993, he was honored with the Chamber of Commerce Recognition Award.

He was predeceased by his wife, Margot; his daughter, Sara-Louise Cottrell; and his brother, Richard F. Cottrell. He is survived by his sons, Benjamin Cottrell (Valerie), Jonathan Cottrell (Rebecca), and Christopher Cottrell; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea, MA, 508-676-1933. Calling hours are from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Sunday, August 31, 2025, with a service to follow at 12:30 pm. A brunch in Tom’s honor will follow at Venus de Milo, 75 Grand Army of the Republic Highway, Swansea, Mass. For full obituary, tributes and directions, please visit waring-sullivan.com.