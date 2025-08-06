James Quentin Bonanno (“Jay”), 89, formerly of Saddle River, N.J., passed away peacefully on August 3, 2025, in Edgartown, following a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family, with the familiar sound of Tommy Dorsey playing in the background.

Born in Weehawken, N.J., on June 4, 1936, Jay was the son of Thomas and Albina (Robiolio) Bonanno. He grew up in Tenafly, N.J., with his brother Thomas, who predeceased him. Jay attended the Pingry School, and graduated from the Englewood School for Boys in 1955 and Lehigh University in 1959. His commitment to education extended well beyond his own; he served on the boards of Eaglebrook School and Dwight-Englewood School — institutions that played meaningful roles in his family’s life.

Jay spent his professional career working with his family at Bonanno Brothers Real Estate Group, a pioneer in the development of industrial parks. His work was marked by vision, collaboration, and dedication to building something lasting — both professionally and personally.

Jay lived with a deep sense of curiosity and appreciation for life’s simple pleasures. He was most at home outdoors — hunting at the Black Meadow Club; fishing around the globe, especially the waters off Martha’s Vineyard; sailing his catboat, the Keeper; or kayaking on Great Pond with the Edgartown Red Stripers. He loved tying his own flies and teaching his grandchildren how to cast and catch (sometimes). He especially cherished time spent clamming and oystering off the dock in Katama Bay, a family ritual during Vineyard summers. Jay loved skiing, and spent decades guiding his children down the slopes, from early runs in Stowe and Snowbird to adventures across the Alps.

His passion for craftsmanship showed in his woodshop, where he built beds, tables, and keepsakes for his children and grandchildren. In the kitchen, Jay created just as much joy — making pasta by hand with his grandchildren, or rising early to whip up his famous buttermilk pancakes. Jay created spaces where love, food, and good conversation flowed easily. A good espresso, a glass of vino, and the company of dear friends and his loyal dogs — Billie Jean, Becky, Winston, Jake, and Max — completed the picture.

At the heart of it all was his family. Jay is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Brenda (Shelly) Bonanno, whom he married on Nov. 20, 1965, in York, Pa. He leaves behind his children, Sara, Andrew and his wife Dorinda, Jon and his wife Kathryn, and Ted and his wife Beth. He was a proud grandfather to Blakesley, Campbell, Alex, Thea, Evie, Teddy, Sammy, and Ollie, and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private ceremony for the immediate family. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to Ducks Unlimited (give.ducks.org), honoring his lifelong respect for nature and conservation, or to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (mvhospital.org).