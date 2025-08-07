An afternoon of solo jazz piano

Jazz pianist Laszlo Gardony will be coming to Martha’s Vineyard for an intimate concert on Sunday, August 6, at 4 pm, at Woodstove Studios. Gardony is a winner of the prestigious Great American Jazz Piano Competition, and has been hailed by the New York Times for his “fluid pianism,” and praised by jazz legend Dave Brubeck as “a great pianist.” His music blends the improvisational magic of jazz, the power of rock, and the sophistication of classical music. Seating is limited. Advance reservations are recommended. Tickets available at woodstovestudios.com.