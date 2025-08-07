The tomato worms and squash bugs seem to be under control. A few days ago, when I reached in to check a large, almost ripe yellow tomato, I found my fingers deep in an oozing bite wound. Not my favorite sensation.

Enjoyed the company of hummingbirds and bees while shoring up the perimeter, and so far so good.

This year the fair is honoring the memory of John (“Chippy”) Mancuso. He was such a big part of the fair. May his memory be a blessing. Fair entries are due August 14 at 7 pm.

It is well worth the time to check out the special prizes, including one in honor of Linda Fischer for an entry that inspires a belly laugh.

The 20th Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival was fabulous. Congratulations and thank you, Suellen Lazarus, Annie Treitman, Wendee Woodson, Valerie Rosenberg, Steve Fischer, and Kate Treitman Brown. Thank you to the incredible volunteers, interviewers, authors, and photographers, Jeanna Shepherd and Larry Glick.

I came home with “What If We Get It Right? Visions of Climate Futures,” by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, and “Nothing More of This Land: Community, Power and the Search for Indigenous Identity,” by Joseph Lee.

Ayana’s book is compelling and beautifully laid out. Her website, getitright.earth, is full of resources and inspiration.

Lee is an Aquinnah Wampanoag writer based in NYC who has won many awards. His book is one I will hand down.

The fabulous Amy Brenneman interviewed the equally engaging Danzy Senna about her latest novel, “Colored Television.” It was sold out, but they had a copy at the Chilmark library. I know it will be a fabulous quick read.

Sig Van Ryan reports, “A gorgeous Sunday morning in August, and a full complement of players prompted two high-scoring games. It was pointed out that there were at least eight, if not more, combinations of father/mother/son/daughter, and grandparent /grandchild players on the field. After pointed discussions, it was decided, in all fairness, that the two notable home run sluggers, Ed Eger and Junior Farrell, should not play on the same team — which may explain why there were high-scoring games for both sides.

“Our erudite scorekeeper, Tanner Weiss, while keeping score, is usually also deeply absorbed in reading — mostly the Greek classics or other great literature. This week, he’s been reading “The Audacity to Win,” by David Plouffe. He explained that (at his young age) it helps to understand a different time in our recent history.

“It’s a Sunday morning at a softball field in Chilmark, as old friends from summers past greet each other and play a game that harkens to times of youth and innocence.”

Ann Lees’ just-published book of poems, “We Are All Seatmates on the Spaceship Earth,” is available at the Chilmark and West Tisbury libraries, Bunch of Grapes, and down-Island Cronig’s.

“The Light of Awareness,” a workshop that includes writing, is offered by Jonathan Herrick at Stillpoint on Wednesday, August 13, 9:30 to 11:30 am.