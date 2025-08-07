Court report

July 14

Priscila G. Araujo, 30, Edgartown; marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating under influence of liquor, failure to stop for police, arraigned and held, bail set at $100 with potential for bail revocation, continued to bench trial.

July 24

Eric Neuhoff, 67, Edgartown; leaving scene of property damage, marked lanes violation, reckless operation of motor vehicle, operating under influence of liquor, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Kara L. Peters, 42, Vineyard Haven; shoplifting by asportation, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to preprosecution diversion.

Immacolata Parisi-Casey, 63, Edgartown; assault and battery on family/household member, arraigned and held, bail set at $700 with potential for bail revocation.

July 31

Dale L. Walker, 58, Vineyard Haven; four counts photograph sexual or intimate parts without consent, cost/annoy another person, sexual conduct for fee, indecent assault and battery on person 14 or over, conditions to stay away from and not contact alleged victims, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jonathan Redzevich, 18, Duxbury; shoplifting by asportation, arraigned and released, continued for payment.

Andrea C. Peraino, 37, Vineyard Haven; uninsured motor vehicle, lights violation, operating motor vehicle registration suspended, arraigned and released, condition to allow Zoom appearance, continued for payment.