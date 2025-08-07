1 of 4

Considering all that Debbie Allen has done, is doing, and has planned to do can leave you breathless. A small taste of Allen’s accomplishments includes her awardwinning portrayal of Anita in ”West Side Story,” her role as Lydia Grant in the 1980s hit series ”Fame,” and her work as a director, choreographer, and producer of countless stage and TV shows, including “Fame,” and more recently as executive producer, director, and actress on “Grey’s Anatomy.” For her vast body of work, Allen has earned six Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, five NAACP Image Awards, a Drama Desk Award, an Astaire Award, and the Olivier Award. President George W. Bush appointed her to represent the United States as “Cultural Ambassador of Dance.” Allen is a Kennedy Center Honoree and has been an artist-in-residence there for over 15 years.

Near and dear to her heart is the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA), which utilizes dance, theater, and performance to enrich, inspire, and transform the lives of its students, with a particular focus on disenfranchised Black and Latino communities. Allen also founded the Debbie Allen Middle School in Los Angeles for grades 6 through 8, which combines academics with a performing arts curriculum.

Before speaking about her plans for her visit to the Island, Allen graciously agreed to answer a few questions to help me get to know her better as an artist.

You discovered your passion for dance at 5. What is it about the art form that ignites your passion?

The freedom of it. The power of it; the energy you are able to share with other people. And the ability to experience different emotions through dance. When you dance, you turn on your whole body, from your brain all the way down to your toes.

You dance, choreograph, act, direct, and produce (among other things). Do they all come from the same creative place within you?

It may start in a different place in its embryonic stage of creativity, but they all come from that same creative place. Like right now, I’m working on a musical based on “Polly,” a movie I did many years ago for Disney. It’s the idea of taking a story that people know and expanding on it. I know I have to pull myself back to those early stages of the story. I’m also working on a huge project, bigger than anything I’ve ever done. To do it well, I have to do research, because it has to be about something. So, the story is part of anything I do.

You are a formidable force in the arts and arts and education world, admired by many who would love to spend time over a meal with you. If you could have dinner with anyone, past or present, who would you want to meet?

I met Sammy [Davis, Jr.]. I was friends with Lena [Horne] and Katherine Dunham. I might want to sit with Langston Hughes. His work was ahead of his time and still somewhat of a prophecy for us as a people and an inspiration.

Thanks to frequent Vineyard visitor and DADA enthusiast Stacie Jones, Allen will visit on August 9 and 10. Jones, whose children attend DADA, had wanted to introduce Allen to the Island for years, and this summer everything finally lined up. “I said to Debbie, ‘It’s the 25th anniversary of Debbie Allen Dance Academy, and all the hard work you do with these kids — dancing, singing, acting. So, let’s go to the Vineyard and celebrate.’”

Jones is producing a special appearance by Allen at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center by Allen on Saturday, August 9, at 2:30 pm, thanks to seasonal residents and Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival founders Stephanie and Floyd Rance. She will show an episode from the historic TV show “A Different World.” Allen produced and directed 83 of the 144 episodes of the NBC comedy series, which was inspired by student life at historically Black colleges and universities. Allen says, “First, I’ll be screening the most important episode, which was about the L.A. riot, and so much about what is happening today. And after, we will have an honest discussion about where the world of arts and entertainment should be coming from.”

Jones says, “It’s exciting to be able to introduce Debbie to the magic of Martha’s Vineyard, from the gravel roads to the peace and quiet, to the beautiful community and food. We plan on making this an annual event if this goes well. It would be great to come back.”

For tickets to hear Debbie Allen speak about an episode from “A Different World,” visit https://www.mvaaff.com/2025-festival-tent-activations/.