It takes an Island

When we say “it takes a village,” we don’t say it lightly.

On Martha’s Vineyard, that phrase is more than a feel-good sentiment. It’s a promise, a value, and a way of life. And nowhere is that more evident than at the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, which recently broke ground on a transformational new project for Island youth and families.

With a $17 million vision nearly fully funded — less than $1 million away from the finish line — the club is preparing to unveil a 22,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will welcome more children, deepen its community impact, and reflect the very best of what this Island stands for: care, connection, and collective responsibility.

The groundbreaking wasn’t just symbolic. It was personal. Staff, volunteers, donors, families, and kids came together in true club fashion — not just to celebrate, but to set up, break down, and roll up their sleeves. Executive Director Barbara-Jean Chauvin, her husband Claude (who also works at the club), and the entire team stood shoulder to shoulder with the community they serve.

“This is how we roll,” said Lisa Reagan, director of development and advancement. “We do it together, every day.”

That spirit is grounded in a mission that reads more like a love letter than a slogan: “We’re dedicated to empowering youth through transformative programs, community services, and positive relationships. Our focus is on building strong connections, fostering well-being, promoting healthier lives, and inspiring a shared commitment to help individuals find belonging and realize a brighter future.”

It’s a mission that is embodied by every person on the club’s team, many of whom grew up right here on the Island. People like Kendal Robinson, program director, a proud Islander and mentor. Mike Daniel, athletic director, brings his full heart to every practice, every game, every child. Josh Burgoyne, M.Ed., a director of operations whose steady leadership ensures the club runs smoothly day after day. And Reagan, an educator and former small construction company owner turned fundraising powerhouse, calls this “the best job I’ve ever had.”

Behind the scenes, a dedicated capital campaign committee — Steve Barnes, Drew Conway, Karen Brush, Bernadine Caruso, Shelley Holt, and Jonathan Blum — has worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life. The club’s board of directors — Norman Rankow, Brad Simpkins, Dee Lander, Jennifer Da Silva, Ellen Saville, John Stevens, Dierdra Clark, Carol Patterson, and Jonathan Searle — has shown unwavering support. On the ground, youth development professionals Ana Pereira de Paula, Ana Julia Da Silva, and Destiny Brown bring intention, joy, and care to every moment spent with the children they serve.

These aren’t just names on a staff list. These are the people shaping a generation — building a culture rooted in compassion, consistency, and community.

And the need has never been greater.

The current Clubhouse, built more than 45 years ago, simply isn’t large enough to meet the needs of the growing Island youth population. Despite serving over 422 children, about 25 percent of the Island’s K–8 student population, the club has had to cap enrollment, leaving long waiting lists and families without a space. That’s what makes this expansion so critical.

The new facility will allow for at least a 25 percent increase in enrollment, expanded afterschool programs, dedicated spaces for tweens and teens, and even satellite programming that can reach more corners of the Island.

But this is about so much more than square footage. The club is deeply invested in serving the whole child. From STEM and STEAM learning to workforce development, to mental health support, and even access to dental care, the Boys & Girls Club is building a wraparound model that equips young people with the tools, confidence, and support systems they need to thrive.

“Engage. Inspire. Empower.” It’s not just a mantra. It’s a lived reality inside these walls.

What’s perhaps most remarkable is that this expansion is being powered not by government funding, but by people. Nearly the entire $17 million campaign has been raised through private donations from individuals, families, and small businesses that believe in investing in the future of our youth. From Edgartown to Oak Bluffs and beyond, this is a grassroots movement that’s building something extraordinary.

“We have generously received $850,000 in congressional earmarks, but in these times, to be funded almost solely by private money speaks volumes about this community,” Reagan noted. “It’s a testament to what happens when people care enough to build something bigger than themselves.”

And yet, there’s one final step to take.

It is the $1 million that stands between today and the moment these doors open wider for hundreds more children to become part of something special. If you’ve ever had a mentor who changed your life, or wished for a safe place for a child to learn, grow, and be seen, this is your opportunity to give back. Your donation is more than a gift. It’s an open door. The club operating budget, much like the building project, needs continuous support, as it is solely funded on donations. To contribute, visit mvbgclub.org/capitalcampaign.

This work wouldn’t be possible without everyday heroes like Julia Tarka, a former vice president of the board and vibrant community presence, whose quiet leadership was honored during the groundbreaking. “She’s the glue,” Lisa said. “So are the families and kids. They hold us all together.”

From the laughter in the hallways to the pride in each student’s success, this is more than a program. It’s a home. It’s a movement. And it’s growing.

In a world where so many children are navigating uncertainty, the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club remains a place where they don’t just grow up, they rise. They lead. They become.

And thanks to this incredible community, they will keep becoming.

Brick by brick.

Child by child.

With a village that shows up.

Every day.