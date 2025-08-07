Martha’s Vineyard Vibe Fest, the Island’s celebratory vendor marketplace complete with artistry, music, and culinary excellence, will debut on Saturday, August 9, from 11 am to 6 pm at Waban Park in Oak Bluffs. M.V. Vibe Fest honors the spirit, creativity, and entrepreneurial drive of local artisans, chefs, DJs, musicians, poets, and cultural tastemakers. The event weaves together diverse regional voices into a soulful Vineyard experience that celebrates tradition while inspiring future generations.

“Martha’s Vineyard boasts a rich and vibrant heritage, a constantly evolving tapestry of cultures, flavors, and traditions,” say festival producers Yvonne Mendez and Edgard Arty. “Martha’s Vineyard Vibe Fest draws its inspiration from this dynamic heritage. The festival aims to bring people together, and showcase local artisans alongside a curated selection of regional artisans and artists.”

Mainstage performances

Ed O.G. and the Free Drinks Band. Ed O.G. is a celebrated rapper from Roxbury. He first made his mark in the late 1980s with Ed O.G. and Da Bulldogs and as a solo artist, earning widespread recognition for his influential 1991 debut album, “Life of a Kid in the Ghetto,” and its iconic single, “Be a Father to Your Child.” Today, Ed O.G. leads the Free Drinks Band, blending his legendary hip-hop artistry with dynamic live instrumentation. Their performances feature fresh renditions of Ed O.G.’s classics alongside melodic reinterpretations of samples drawn from musical greats like Grover Washington Jr., Roy Ayers, and more.

Theresa Thomason. Theresa Thomason’s remarkable vocal talent blossomed in her youth, nurtured by singing in church before expanding into jazz, pop, and R and B. A winning performance at the legendary Apollo Theater fueled her passion for the stage, and her powerful voice can be heard on the tracks “Scene Five: Through Her Eyes” and “Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On,” from the acclaimed 1999 album “Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory.” After her recent performance at the Joy Jam at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs, Thomason returns to Martha’s Vineyard to perform at M.V. Vibe Fest.

For more information, full event details, and updates, visit mvvibefest.com.