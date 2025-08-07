Real estate transactions: July 28 – August 1

Chilmark

July 31, Anne Hotchkiss Ganz sold 39 North Road to Timothy Broderick for $40,000.

Edgartown

July 28, Kenneth P. Lasnier and Luanne H. Lasnier sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 454 Week 22 to Kiana L. Ricitelli and Salvatore Ricitelli Jr. for $3,000.

July 28, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 402 Week 42 to Timothy Griffin and Brittany Griffin for $1,500.

July 31, Betty Jo Corridon, trustee of Betty Jo Corridon Revocable Trust, sold 467 Katama Road Unit B-2 to Trevor Langsdale and Lori Langsdale for $1,525,000.

August 1, John A. Kerrigan sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 352 Week 39 to Lawrence E. Sacheli and Linda Lee Doig for $1,850.

Oak Bluffs

July 29, Jon Schatz, also known as Jonathan David Schatz or Jonathan D. Schatz, sold 221 Newton Ave. and 0 Worcester Ave. to Jill Anita Mirman and Andrew Maurice Schatz, trustees of Schatz Realty Trust, and Samuel Lyman Owen for $50,000.

July 31, Mario Spindola sold 130 Wing Road to 130 Wind Road LLC for $1,000,000.

Tisbury

July 30, 426 State Road LLC sold 426 State Road to State Road 426 LLC for $3,800,000.

West Tisbury

July 29, Barry D. Leiwant and Sherry Leiwant sold 26 Manaquayak Road to Gayle C. Blouin and David R. Blouin, trustees of Gayle C. Blouin Family Trust, for $1,650,000.

August 1, James Lee Turner and Sandra C. Turner, trustees of Turner Nominee Trust, sold 35 Woody Bottom Road to Richard Knoth and Patricia Knoth for $2,278,000.