Pierogigate: Pick on someone your own size

To the Editor:

It has been in the news recently that a pierogi vendor at the farmers market refused to sell his product to Alan Dershowitz because he didn’t like the political views of some of the people Dershowitz had represented. Dershowitz has called him on it, pointing out that such refusal is against the law. I agree with him.

At the same time, I invite Dershowitz to compare his situation of not being able to buy six pierogis on account of the perceived views of people for whom he worked with the numerous recent cases where people working for this administration have lost their livelihoods because of either their own perceived political beliefs or the perceived political beliefs of people with whom they socialize. Evidently, in today’s world, the government can act without regard to the law, but the Average Joe pierogi vendor cannot.

It would be wonderful if Dershowitz would offer his legal services to represent some of the victims of this administration’s actions to prove his point. Doing so would have a meaningful and positive impact on our whole country.

Bari Boyer

Edgartown