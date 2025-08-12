Truck axle failure causes minor road damage

1 of 2

A mechanical failure on an eight-wheeler R.M. Packer truck trailer led to some damage on a Tisbury road on Monday.

According to Tisbury Police, no injuries were reported after the rear axle snapped off the truck on the corner of Holmes Hole Road and State Road at 11:40 am.

The detached rear wheels caused the back of the dump-bed trailer to strike the ground, resulting in minor road damage.

Tisbury Police managed heavy traffic through Holmes Hole Road. Tisbury Fire Department inspected the scene, but deemed no further response was warranted.

A hourslong joint cleanup operation between R.M. Packer and JWL Transport followed. R.M. Packer used a mini-excavator to move materials out of the trailer and place them on another truck, and the damaged dump-trailer was hoisted up and placed on a flatbed trailer to be removed.

“Packer did most of the work as far as cleaning it up, and JWL was there the whole time assisting,” said Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham.

“Packer is great, they have helped us out with other truck incidents over the years, and their people are really responsive,” added Brigham. “They are a great asset to the community.”

Brigham also praised JWL Transport, the Island’s only towing company.

“JWL’s crew is amazing; they have also helped us so many times I can’t count, we are very grateful for both of those companies,” said Brigham.

The Department of Public Works will repair the road, likely some time after the summer bustle dies down, said Brigham.

Tisbury traffic units assisted residents and businesses accessing Holmes Hole Road and State Road for the remainder of the cleanup; traffic cleared the scene at 5:23 pm.