All over the Island, people are gearing up for the fair. Adam Moore wrote to ask that people volunteer to take on a shift at the knot-tying booth. The shifts are each day from 11 am to 2 pm, 2 to 5 pm, and 5 to 8 pm. Volunteers will teach people to tie six knots: square knot, two half hitches, taught-line hitch, clove hitch, sheet bend, and bowline. To sign up, volunteers are asked to contact Adam at 508-280-7883 or moorefamilymv@gmail.com, or Bill Haynes at 774-563-8439 or bbhaynes@comcast.net. Me? My platypus hands won’t allow me to tie an effective knot, but I’m scheduled to help IGI with its zero-waste campaign at the fair by working at a recycling booth. If you’re interested in helping out with that endeavor, contact Sophie Mazza, community food waste educator at IGI, at office@igimv.org.

Found at Philbin, a new critter to keep your toes away from: The Porpita porpita, commonly known as the blue button jellyfish, is not actually a jellyfish, but a colony of hydroids. These fascinating marine organisms have a circular, gas-filled float that keeps them at the ocean’s surface, and bright blue, stinging tentacles. They are found in warm waters worldwide, and are often washed ashore after storms. While not dangerous to humans, their sting can cause skin irritation. In other words, try not to step on them.

I am so pleased to announce two new staff members who are there to help you at two of our most utilized agencies. At the Aquinnah library, we welcome Gabrielle Wilbur as the interim program coordinator, and at the Up-Island Council on Aging, we celebrate the hiring of Rocy (pronounce it “Rosy”) Turner as the new outreach coordinator. Both of these women are bright and experienced, and we are so lucky to have them there. Go by and welcome them.

On Thursday, August 14, at 5 pm, the Aquinnah library presents the final installment of its summer ecology series. Rich Couse of BiodiversityWorks will talk about the Natural Neighbors program, which will help you support biodiversity in your own backyard. The library is also featuring classic and notable works of Brazilian literature as part of its global literature spotlight, so stop by and pick up a good book for your next beach read.

A reminder about a unique opportunity to study with the Aquinnah Cultural Center’s education and outreach coordinator, Brad Lopes. Sponsored by the Aquinnah Cultural Center and Stillpoint, it’s a series of conversations and activities tied to Linda Coomb’s excellent book, “Colonization and the Wampanoag Story.” Participants will engage in dialogue around the topics and themes of the book, and finish by engaging in activities tied to the reading. The series begins on Saturday, August 15, at Stillpoint. Registration is required. For more information and to register, email info@aquinnah.org.

I don’t usually write about down-Island events, but this production deserves to be seen by anyone who is interested in the history of the Vineyard. At the M.V. Playhouse, the play “Chilmark” plays from Tuesday through Saturday at 7 pm. In 19th century Chilmark, deafness was not a disability. Some people could hear, others could not. And everyone learned sign language as a matter of course. This is the second production of a compelling drama that premiered at M.V. Playhouse in 2018 about a remarkable community, based on historical events. Tickets are available from the box office, or call 508-696-6300 or visit mvplayhouse.org. It closes this week, on August 16.

For those of you who are hosting visitors, thank you for all that good work. As much as we cherish our family and friends, the food and the laundry and the logistics are a challenge. Let it be known that I admire you. This work you are doing is how ties that bind are made, how the young learn about family. So thank you.

Charley and I will be greeting a major part of our beloved family this week. While I know that the nightmares on the world’s stage will be present in our hearts, I also know that we will be gaining sustenance, comfort, and strength from one another. And we’re guaranteed to be having a great deal of fun as well. Let the laughter and love prevail.