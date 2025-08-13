Book talk with Chris Willard

On Wednesday, August 20, at 4:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will host author and psychologist Dr. Christopher Willard (Psy.D.), who will present his new book, “College Mental Health 101.” Earlier on the same day, Dr. Willard will join Farmers Market Storytime, at 10:30 am at the Ag Hall, for a reading of his children’s book, “Feelings Are Like Farts.” Both events are free and open to the public.

More students than ever are applying to and starting college with mental health issues, while others find themselves in crisis once arriving. “College Mental Health 101” offers hope and clear direction to those looking for support. Featuring interviews with hundreds of students and professionals, with answers to more than 100 of the most common questions, Chris Willard, Blaise Aguirre, and Chelsie Green have compiled a definitive guide for students, families, and educators about managing mental health and supporting those who need help.

Willard is a clinical psychologist, author, and consultant based in Massachusetts. He has spoken in 40 countries, and has presented at two TEDx events. He is the author of 20 books, including “Alphabreaths” (2019), “Growing Up Mindful” (2016), “Feelings Are Like Farts” (2023), and “College Mental Health 101” (2025). His thoughts on mental health have been featured in the New York Times, the Washington Post, mindful.org, cnn.com, and elsewhere. He teaches at Harvard Medical School.

For more information, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.