On April 7, 2025, Brandreth McKinley Cole quietly departed this world.

“Brandy,” as she was known, was born on July 14, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas, to Anne and Billy McKinley. As her father was an Army officer, Brandy grew up in many different places. In 1954, her parents came to Martha’s Vineyard and bought a house. Spending every summer on the Island with her family became a constant for Brandy growing up, and led her to form lifelong friendships. Brandy’s favorite thing was playing golf in the summer at Mink Meadows Golf Club, often with her mother Anne. Her love of golf, whether playing or watching, remained a wonderfully happy pastime all her life.

Brandy graduated from the National Cathedral School in Washington, D.C., in 1959. She then completed her associate’s degree at St. Mary’s College in Raleigh, N.C. In 1968 Brandy married David A. Cole. Brandy then became fascinated with the real estate business. This interest eventually led to her rehabbing and flipping properties. Although Brandy and David divorced, they remained caring friends.

Brandy’s interest in real estate continued after she moved to Santa Fe, N.M., in the 1980s, built a house, and remained there until she moved to Totos Santos, Mexico, in 1994.

Brandy returned to Martha’s Vineyard in January 2019 for medical reasons. She moved into Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation in March, and quickly became known and liked for her social ease, humor, and genuine interest in people’s lives. It was Brandy’s personality to relish meeting new people, learn about them, and appreciate, always, their conversation.

For most of her six years at Windemere, Brandy served on the Resident Council that met monthly to discuss any issues residents might have. She took this responsibility very seriously, always advocating for her fellow residents.

The past few months at Windemere were difficult for Brandy. She was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy in 2023. While the progression of the illness accelerated in the fall and winter of 2024, she coped bravely as she lost her ability to function in many areas of her body. In her last month, she had particular difficulty in communicating clearly. Despite this difficulty, Brandy responded to the extraordinary Windemere staff who communicated lovingly to her, often serenading her with her favorite song, “Tiny Bubbles.“ In response, Brandy’s face would brighten. She knew she was loved, and was thanking them with a smile.

Windemere became Brandy’s home on the Vineyard for the last six years. The loving care she received gave her immense comfort, delight, dignity, great fun, and feelings of safety and security. Brandy’s family wants to acknowledge with deep gratitude “the team” of Paulette, JoAnn, and Delrose, who cared for Brandy in her final days, as well as Jewel, her nurse, who was there for Brandy from the very beginning. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And many thanks to all of the other staff and volunteers who helped Brandy these past six years. Because of that, she felt important, valued, loved, and not alone — such huge gifts for her.

Brandy was a force of nature to her sisters, loved ones, dear friends, and, at times, no doubt, to her beloved CNAs and nurses at Windemere. All her life, she cared fiercely, and she loved fiercely.

Her care of others was longstanding in her life. Her sisters benefited greatly from her love and help. Despite her propensity to tell her sisters (and others) what to do, it always came from a heart of caring and a deep desire to be helpful to people. She will be missed terribly.

Brandy is survived by her sisters, Allison McKinley (Jane Hawkes), Courtenay McKinley-Griffin (Clyde Griffin), and Gabriel Louis Davis (Lissa Regnier-Davis).

If you would like to make a donation in Brandy’s name, please direct it to Lori McCarty (the wonderful activities director at Windemere) for the “Residents Recreational Activities Fund.” Windemere donations can be made online at giving.mvhospital.org/windemere