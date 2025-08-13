Court report

July 31

Lucas L. Landers, 36, Oak Bluffs; speeding rate exceeding posted limit, marked lanes violation, operating under influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

James Dillon II, 29, Oak Bluffs; trespass, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

August 1

Cody F. Metell, 25, Edgartown; assault and battery on family/household member, arraigned and released, condition to not abuse alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Joseph Pastore, 42, Edgartown; assault and battery on household family member, arraigned and held, condition to not abuse alleged victim, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation.

August 4

Richard J. Brymer, 50, Edgartown; assault and battery with dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, arraigned and released in personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Ryan Phillips, 29, Stratford; leaving scene of property damage, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Carlos J. Lopez, 35, Oak Bluffs; destruction of property less than $1,200, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

April L. Cerrato, 37, Edgartown; shoplifting by asportation, disorderly conduct, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued for payment.

Virgil W. Cray, 53, Oak Bluffs; violation of municipal bylaw or ordinance, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, case closed.

Ana Clara D. Alves, 26, Edgartown; assault and battery, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, conditions to stay away and have no contact with alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Charles H. Wilson, 67, Oak Bluffs; municipal bylaw violation, arraigned and held, bail set at $200 with potential for bail revocation, continued for jury trial.

Melissa A. Boyd, 35, Edgartown; municipal bylaw violation, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued for payment.

August 7

Jackson G. Wojnowski, 22, Vineyard Haven; assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, vandalized property, two counts of threat to commit crime, deface property, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, condition to not abuse alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Kurt J. Tesch, 66, Vineyard Haven; lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct, assault and battery on 60-plus/disabled person, disorderly conduct, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, condition to stay away and have no contact with alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Shivi Datta, 35, Oak Bluffs; vandalized property, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

August 8

Cesar D. Silva, 22, Vineyard Haven; uninsured motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with registration suspended, no inspection sticker, case closed.

Marizete S. Costa, 41, Edgartown; operating motor vehicle with suspended license, failure to yield at intersection, arraigned and released, continued to pretrial hearing.