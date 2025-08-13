By Joani LaMachia

Joani LaMachia submitted this essay in response to the writing prompt “What I didn’t realize about the Vineyard…” in the July Islanders Write newsletter.

As I am writing, it is a rainy wet day, one of those days when literally everything is damp, except for one thing – my spirit. Why? I’m just happy to be here.

Before coming to the Vineyard, I didn’t realize how listening to the birdsong in the morning would set my heart right for the day and how it would take me back to summer days of my youth and the freedom and loveliness of those mornings. I didn’t realize the joy of meeting random people as I walk at sunset, or stroll the beach, or wait in line for chowder, and how these folks would often become part of my daily interactions and ones that I would look forward to seeing when I returned to the Vineyard each summer. I didn’t realize the contentedness of darning an old quilt, slowly and methodically sewing new squares to replace those that had worn. I didn’t realize how my daily running would become breakfast, nourishing me each morning with sights and sounds and smells – honeysuckle, goldfinches, butterflies, beach roses, sheep grazing, views of the shore, the lovely salt air – a sensual feast. I didn’t realize the birds that I would come to know and love and feel the ping of joy at their sighting. And how your ears and eyes sharpen to connect – to the peepers in the spring, the fireflies of early summer, then the hummingbirds and monarch butterflies that come to the garden. I didn’t realize how wonderful it would be to replace a ‘screen’ (T.V., or phone) with board games, playing cards, puzzles, reading, writing, painting, and daydreaming. I didn’t realize how porch suppers would become one of my favorite things in the whole world using the vintage china that came with the house, candles, sometimes reciting poems, always saying a prayer of gratitude and then of course – whatever was on the menu: fish, chowder, lobster, corn on the cob, fresh greens, ice cream, and when the yield is good from our beloved peaches – peach pie, cobbler or simply peaches and cream. I didn’t realize the wonder of the stars on an Island and their intense brightness and how the sun, tides, and moon collaborate to make each day special and unique. I didn’t realize I would come to appreciate white vinegar – a great cleansing agent and excellent for getting rid of mold (just a little FYI). I didn’t realize how the beach is the place where I can totally let go and relax, where for me all is right in the world. I don’t need a thing… well, maybe a sand chair, oh, and a towel and of course, a good book is always nice. But none of these are necessary.

I guess what I have come to realize living here on the Vineyard is the sheer joy of simple pleasures.