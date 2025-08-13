I had a fun email this week from Adam Moore, president of Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation, asking me to encourage people to sign up for a volunteer shift at the knot-tying booth at the fair. The shifts are each day from 11 am to 2 pm, 2 to 5 pm, and 5 to 8 pm. Volunteers will teach people to tie six knots: square knot, two half hitches, taut-line hitch, clove hitch, sheet bend, and bowline. To sign up, volunteers are asked to contact Adam Moore at 508-280-7883 or moorefamilymv@gmail.com, or Bill Haynes at 774-563-8439 or bbhaynes@comcast.net. I’m not knowledgeable on knot-tying other than tying my shoelaces as I get ready to run the Falmouth Road Race next weekend, but if you are, make sure to reach out to Adam or Bill! I’ll stop by the fair and learn to tie knots from you!

Next up, I ran into Sissy Biggers, the programming director at the Vineyard Preservation Trust, at the Edgartown Paper Store this week, and she reminded me of the upcoming Edgartown Historic Home Tour, happening Monday, August 18, from 10 am to 2 pm, starting at 58 North Water St. This will be an exclusive opportunity to explore six private homes in Edgartown, with special access to Vineyard Preservation Trust properties and the elegant Charlotte Inn. This inaugural event highlights Edgartown’s rich architectural heritage, stunning design, and breathtaking vistas. It should be an insightful time! Get tickets online at vineyardtrust.org/events.

As we approach mid-August, it’s a good time to tackle those summer moments you’ve wanted to do and have yet to make time for: a day at the beach, a dinner out with friends, a walk around town with ice cream, a visit on the porch with your neighbor. Whatever that may be, once again I remind you that time is fleeting, and we should make time for what’s important.

During my latest walk around town, I stopped into Past & Presents on Main Street, and as luck would have it, both Jane and Bev were in-store, so I spent a good chunk of time chatting it up with them, discussing how busy town seemed on this weekend afternoon, and walking around their very well-curated treasure trove. If you’re looking for the most unique and thoughtful gift, it’s definitely my recommendation to stop in and check out what they have.

As part of my job, I also spend a lot of time behind the scenes at local businesses, and last week took me inside the kitchen and bakery at Morning Glory Farm. Let me tell you, the operation they are running there is quite outstanding. Not only was I impressed with how clean the spaces were kept, but with the sheer volume of products they make from scratch. From pie crusts to Szechuan chicken entrées and everything in between, I got to learn more about the ins and outs of this family farmstand, and connected with team members that shared why they love working there. Shout-out to Gus, Doug, Matt, Emily, Eric, Ally, and Peyton for taking the time to chat with me!

Birthday wishes go out to Shimmy Mehta (CFO at Island Health Care) on August 19 and Bev Fearey (owner of Past & Presents) on August 22! May your August birthday week be filled with delicious treats and sunny days!