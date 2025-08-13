Ernest David Corvese, 69, died at his home in Wakefield, R.I., on Saturday, July 26, 2025. He was the oldest son of Ernest Corvese Jr. and Beatrice (Fleutte) Corvese.

Dave was an accomplished businessman, avid walker, and a native Rhode Islander. Born in Johnston, he attended La Salle Academy before he graduated from URI College of Pharmacy, and later Salve Regina with a master’s in health administration. He went on to found numerous companies across different industries, and was a past president of the Rhode Island Pharmacists Association.

In addition to Rhode Island and St. Petersburg, Fla., Dave and Nancy spent much of their time at their home on East Chop. Dave was a prominent presence in the community, serving as East Chop Beach Club president and board member. He was happiest with his family out on the Island, enjoying his time clamming, walking on the treadmill (singing at the top of his lungs), or on the front porch smoking his pipe, with his music on.

Dave was a man who knew everything, from how to build a deck to how to commercialize pharmaceutical IP. But it is his generous spirit that defined him — always willing to go above and beyond to help in whatever way he could. On countless occasions he went out of his way to help family, friends, and acquaintances. His legacy will certainly endure in those he touched.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Peterson Corvese; his daughter, Kate Noelte and son-in-law Adam of Lilburn, Ga., and his son, Ernest Jeremy (“Remy”) Corvese and his wife Alyssa of Annapolis, Md. He will be especially missed by his four grandsons, Drew, Luke, Ernest (Hudson), and Gram. He is survived also by his three brothers, Brian Corvese of Wilton, Conn., Steven (Francine) Corvese of Wakefield, and Russel (Suzanne) Corvese of San Clemente, Calif., and their families.

A celebration of life will be held in July 2026 at East Chop Beach Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Meadowbrook Waldorf School of West Kingston, R.I., online at bit.ly/Meadowbrook_donations, or to WMVY Radio, online at bit.ly/WMVY_donations.