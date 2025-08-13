Michael Dewey Loberg, 78, a scientist, pharmaceutical entrepreneur, sailor, local health advocate, and enemy of tick-borne illness, passed away peacefully from dementia at Windemere on August 7, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

Born June 29, 1947, in St. Louis, Mo., to Carrie and Truman Loberg, Michael began a life fueled by enthusiasm for rural life, hunting and fishing with his grandparents on their small family farm. It was here that he became an Eagle Scout, and learned appreciation for a close-knit community and the importance of education and learning. He was a proud and grateful alumnus of Ritenour High School, Trinity College in Hartford, and Washington University, showing his support by speaking to high school students, serving as a trustee, and continuing sponsorship of the same college scholarship that had once supported his chemistry degree. In 2019, he was awarded Trinity’s most prestigious award, the Eigenbrodt Award, for an alumnus of national or international prominence.

Michael had a lifelong passion for medical innovation. He earned his Ph.D. at Washington University in nuclear chemistry by developing a novel type of gall-bladder imaging called the HIDA scan, and assisted the team that developed the PET scanner. From there he continued his work in nuclear medicine at the University of Maryland, where he created a citywide distribution system for nuclear diagnostic drugs made in his lab. He later transitioned to industry research as director of Squibb Diagnostics. Michael’s work then took him to Bristol Myers Squibb, where he dedicated his energy to diabetes and chemotherapy drugs that are still central to treatment today. He had the time of his life working with pharmaceutical start-ups Nitromed and IGM Biosciences, where he returned to his roots of basic science and novel drug innovation. Michael was honored by Ernst and Young as “Entrepreneur of the Year,” and presented his work as a pioneer at the World Economic Forum. He spent the final chapter of his scientific life on Martha’s Vineyard, where he ran Vineyard Medical Center and served on the board of health where he advocated for research into preventing tick-borne illness, establishing the M.V. Tick-Borne Disease Initiative, and nitrogen mitigation in wastewater management.

Michael brought his same enthusiasm to life outside the lab, often shouting catch phrases like “We’ve got the spirit that a great team has!” before pushing the boat throttle up a notch, or working his way (carefully) down a ski trail. Michael had strong opinions about the number and kind of open-flame lighting required at dinner, along with a zeal for postprandial gladiatorial debates. He filled his time regaling his wife Melinda and kids Brad and Andrea with epic tales of his intergalactic sailboat championships, extremely heirloom tomatoes, and estate-made pesto. He adored his grandchildren Olivia and Sam, for whom he became Pooh, as in Winnie the … and began entering every room with a dramatic “Pooh Is Here!” or “It’s Pooh!” In short, he was a blast. The reading of children’s books has never had such melodramatic fervor. His home was full of drop-in friends and neighbors who were always met with cheer and a mandatory cappuccino.

Michael will be dearly missed by his wife, Melinda; son, Brad and his wife Sejal, daughter, Andrea and her partner Gurdeep; grandchildren Olivia and Samuel; sister Lou Ann; brother-in-law Tom; and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews, mentors and mentees, neighbors, friends, and properly lit dinner tables everywhere.

Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Michael’s memory to The M.V. Center for Living, online at bit.ly/MVCL_donation; to Navigator Homes, online at navigatorhomesmv.org/donate; or to the Island Tick-Borne Illness Prevention Fund at Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, online at bit.ly/MVCF_IslandTick-BorneIllnessPrevention.