Of horses and humans

At a glance, few things scream “elitism” more than posh horse barns with heated riding arenas. So upon encountering Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center in West Tisbury, with its heated riding arena, you’d be forgiven if you presumed elitism. But you’d be wrong.

The campus is undeniably upscale. The site is stunning, thanks to the bespoke facilities, the setting itself, and the dedication of groundskeeper Tessa Brandt. But unlike most stables of this caliber, this one is accessible to everyone. And it offers affordable benefits even to those who don’t wish to ride. From babies to great-grandparents, able-bodied to wheelchair users, Misty Meadows has something to offer everyone. In fact, the only cohort it does not prioritize is the one usually associated with such upscale barns: ambitious equestrians eager to join the show circuit.

Originally owned by the Kenney family, the farm operated as a high-end riding stable until the Kenney daughters went off to college. The family decided to donate it to the community in 2016. What bloomed from this donation is a rare thing.

Misty Meadows is now a nonprofit organization, accredited by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) International. All instructors are licensed, and many hold at least one PATH certification. “Our mission is to provide a nurturing environment where horses and humans work together to transform lives,” their website states. “Affordability and accessibility are critical to our mission. All of our unique and transformative equine-assisted programs are subsidized at a rate of 80 percent of the true cost.” Some of this assistance comes from grants, but most comes from a diverse group of private donors.

Many of Misty’s programs are successors to those of the therapeutic stable Rising Tide. When the Kenneys decided to gift their farm — initially calling it the M.V. Community Horse Center – they’d been in preliminary discussions with the leadership at Rising Tide about a merger. Rising Tide didn’t own property, and their horses were aging out, so this was “a very positive merger,” explains Executive Director Sarah McKay, and grew from “the intention of serving our community with this beautiful place.” When the two organizations were fully joined in January 2018, they took the opportunity to rename. “The community said, We all know this farm as Misty Meadows,” recalls McKay. “They didn’t want a name that sounded like a riding school.”

McKay, who grew up on a horse farm in Northern Ireland, was involved with the endeavor from the very beginning, and has seen it grow to an organization that last year connected with more than 5,800 individuals.

In addition to the staff of about 12 humans (with seasonal fluctuations), eight horses, and two barn cats, Misty Meadows boasts 165 active volunteers. Most of the staff used to be students. “This is a big theme for us,” says McKay proudly. “They have come up through the ranks; some began at 6, 7, 8 years old.” Former students work as counselors or volunteers, continuously honing their skills. “It’s interesting to see the pattern continue,” says McKay, “this being the place they work, and seeing how Misty impacts them in other aspects of their life, with their communications and relationships. One of the best things for me is the give-back. Whether they stay in this community or not, they’re going to be leaders wherever they go, because of the skill sets they develop, and the confidence they develop, and the empathy and compassion … I just love that part of it.”

The sense of warmth and community is palpable. Earlier this month, Misty Meadows held its annual Summer Benefit, which gathered together several hundred supporters and participants. Caroline Mayhew, a student and volunteer, describes Misty as an “opportunity to develop deep human and equine relationships — it’s a journey in community and healing.” Randi Baird, who knew Sarah McKay from Island Grown Initiative, says, “It’s not a horse barn, it’s a different way to work with horses.” Nancy Caraboolad, who grew up riding, and now volunteers as a horse handler, calls Misty “an amazing place, inclusive and welcoming.”

The evening of fundraising included demonstrations of several programs. Possibly the most eye-catching is mounted archery, begun eight years ago by the inimitable Annie Parsons. Staffers G.G. deBlaise, Susie Buck, and Cam Ganser took turns shooting arrows at the targets as their mounts (Finn, Pumba, and CoCo, respectively) walked, trotted, or cantered past. Parsons and her famous miniature sidekick, Tony Smalls, performed as well.

The presentation continued inside the barn, focusing more on therapeutic modalities. Ariel from Island Autism rode Willow in a choreographed sequence with staffer Katie on Howie; a highlight of their routine was the riders high-fiving as the horses passed each other. This simple act requires balance, core strength, and confidence, which are both developed and rewarded in these exercises. The staff also demonstrated the Lift, a motorized crane that safely settles a child or adult with mobility issues into the saddle. Other students, physically challenged or otherwise, also rode or demonstrated, as McKay and other speakers described the ways in which lives can be changed with these equine-human relationships. A boy who had suffered a postnatal stroke and had been referred to Misty by his physician for a therapeutic private lesson, spoke his first words while on horseback, at about the age of 2. Another moving testimonial came from the mother-and-daughter team Heidi (board member) and Cam (a staffer and former student). Heidi, as a single mother, adopted Cam when Cam was 1. “Cam is the best part of my life,” she said, “and I think Misty is the best part of her life.”

Nobody is ever too old to benefit from a close encounter with a horse. Many visitors come from Windemere, the Center for Living, and Island Elderly Housing. Sometimes they just come to see the horses, sometimes to groom them, or work with them in other ways. The staff is especially moved when Alzheimer’s patients visit. “The change is so noticeable,” says McKay. “[They] get so animated talking about their childhood with a horse, it’s just incredible; it brings us all to tears.”

Misty Meadows partners with 45 community groups, including the Boys & Girls Club, Camp Jabberwocky (seasonally), the Wampanoag Tribe, Island Autism Group, and eight programs within MVCS, including veterans and disability services.

It’s important to note that Misty’s outreach is not only for those with special needs or therapeutic goals. Literally everyone, of any age, experience, and skill level, is welcome to get involved, even if they’re not sure how they want to start. “It can be whatever works best for the person,” says McKay. “We’re happy to take care of people when they come walking in the door. But it can be a phone call, an email, or for people who prefer online, there are fillable forms. People don’t need to have any horse experience — you can just show up and help with an event, help with maintenance, or care for the horses. The best part of the community is the volunteers. So many are newly moved to the Island since the pandemic. The amount of friendships and the sense of community they’ve developed at Misty is incredible; it’s really cool to see.”