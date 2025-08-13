Pierre M. Vaillancourt of Edgartown passed peacefully on Sunday, August 3, 2025, surrounded by his family.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judi Shea-Vaillancourt; his daughter, Laura Brown and her husband Lance, his son, Joseph Vaillancourt, and his daughter, Jaclyn Moak and her husband Allen. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Kelvin Brown, Emelia Moak, and Taylor Moak, along with his trusted companion Bailey, his boxer. Pierre is also survived by his mother, Theresa (Dumais) Vaillancourt; and eight siblings, Dennis and his wife Cynthia (Cardoza), David and his wife Nancy (Simonson), Marc and his wife Kathleen (Kearsley), Anne-Marie and her husband Eugene Fleet, Marie Kincaid, Michelle and her fiancé Vincent Roy, Lisa and her husband Scott Round, and Lynne and her husband Peter Lounsbury. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jan (Shea) and her husband Richard Merson, John Shea and his partner Marcia Hanlon, and Jayne (Shea) and her husband Michael Blake. He was predeceased by his father, Roland Vaillancourt; and by his in-laws, John and Laura Shea; along with his brother-in-law, Barton Kincaid. He also leaves behind 25 nieces and nephews, and 31 great-nieces and -nephews.

A memorial service for Pierre will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth’s Church, 86 Main St., Edgartown, on Monday, August 25, at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the following organizations that he supported: American Heart & Lung Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org, or First Tee at firsttee.org