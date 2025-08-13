Poet’s Corner: “The Wanting Window” by Amarylis Douglas

The Wanting Window

By Amarylis Douglas

You came into my dream last night for the first time in so many years. You were a little girl again, tumbling yellow curls, eyes washed clean with clemency. You asked, “Can I sleep with you? Just for tonight?”

I already knew you couldn’t stay longer. As I lifted back the covers, I noticed, through the wanting window, the moon again was smiling.

Douglas’ work has been published in “Pathways Arts” and “Our Place,” and in “The Fellowship of the Rain,” which was awarded and published by Blue Light Press in San Rafael, Calif.

