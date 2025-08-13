Real estate transactions: August 4 – 8

Aquinnah

August 8, Nancy S. Cotton, trustee of Nancy S. Cotton 2024 Trust and Paul G. Cotton 2024 Trust, sold 5 Attaquin Way and 7 Attaquin Way to Samuel D. Schofield, trustee of Samuel D. Schofield Revocable Trust, and Madalaine S. Bergier, trustee of Madelaine S. Bergier Revocable Trust, for $3,295,000.

Edgartown

August 7, Todd Elliott Lewis and Karla Lewis, trustees of Todd Elliott Lewis & Karla Lewis Trust, also known as Todd Elliott Lewis & Karla Lewis Trust Agreement, sold 25 Beetle Swamp Road to Frank Guerrera for $3,250,000.

August 7, Rosalie Lazarus sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 312 Week 26 to Elizabeth A. Boyle for $16,250.

Oak Bluffs

August 4, Gregory P. Lakin, trustee of Gregory P. Lakin Trust, sold 26 Tia Anna Lane to Qiana Otieno and Derrick Jones for $1,850,000.

August 6, Marilyn J. Bedford, also known as Lyn J. Hodges, also known as Marilyn Hodges, also known as Marylyn Joann Hodges, also known as Marylyn J. Hodges, and now known as Marylyn J. Hodges-Lewis, sold 11 Tori Lane to Leonard F. Bedford Jr. for $800,000.

August 8, Michael C. Ferrone sold 119 Alpine Ave. to 119 Alpine LLC for $910,000.

Tisbury

August 6, Cheryl A. Alwardt and Herman W. Alwardt Jr. sold 365 Franklin St. to Cheryl A. Alwardt and Melaney West for $400,000.

August 7, Susan Lemoie-Zarba and John Zarba sold 82 Skiff Ave. to Theodore Robert Moore, trustee of Theodore R. Moore Living Trust, for $1,600,000.