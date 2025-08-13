Heard on Main Street: It is a lot easier to get older than it is to get wiser.

Something about the following words from a new book struck me: “The pandemic touched all of us. Even if we weren’t … sick … we’ve ended up with PTSD. Something honest and optimistic … that we took for granted has been taken away … We have to feel our way … until the light gets brighter …” These words made me aware that I am still trying. The book is “A Dish to Die For” by Lucy Burdette, a mystery.

July was notably warm in Massachusetts, but our Island got just enough rain so we’ve avoided even a mild level of the drought common across the state. One of the things I have enjoyed this summer is that we have been blessed with just enough of a breeze to be comfortable even on sunny days when the humidity is high.

I found a treat I used to treasure. I found this when it popped up on Amazon when I was not looking for candy. Suddenly I saw English Licorice Allsorts. I just had to order it.

Mark your calendar, because on Tuesday, August 26, at 6 pm, our Vineyard Haven library welcomes back Prof. Philip Weinstein reading the final chapter from his new book, “Time’s Bounty: Rethinking Aging.” In this chapter he reflects on a peculiar kind of freedom that arises for the elderly. Free at the Katharine Cornell Theatre. The new book will be out in mid-November.

Also the M.V. Chamber Music Society brings back two familiar musicians, the famous cellist Amit Peled and pianist Martin Labazevitch, on Wednesday, August 27, at 7 pm, at Featherstone Center for the Arts. There is limited seating. More at MVCMS, P.O. Box 4189, Vineyard Haven MA 02568.

Registration is open for our Vineyard Haven library’s 28th annual benefit 5k Run/Walk. The library renovation project means this year it is a virtual, run anytime, anywhere event. Your $25 donation will support library programs and services in the coming year. Run or walk a 5k, anytime from now to Sept. 30. Use the 5k route from the library to the West Chop Lighthouse and back, or any 5k course you prefer. Register today on runsignup.com.

The 2025 Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair opens next week. Can you volunteer for a three-hour shift at the knot-tying booth at the fair? Call Adam Moore at 508-280-7883 or moorefamilymv@gmail.com.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Leigh Smith, celebrating her 98th birthday with all her family. Happy birthday to Jeff Damon Pratt and Alistair Rizza on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Why do you press harder on a remote control when you know the battery is dead?