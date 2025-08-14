Boat Notes: Readings on the Water at 100 Lagoon Pond Floating Gallery and Studio

Boat stories - Courtesy of Marion Wilson

100 Lagoon Pond Floating Gallery and Studio will host an evening of storytelling, featuring boat builder and sailor Nat Benjamin, who will read excerpts from his book, “The Voyage of the Tappan Zee”; Wampanoag tribal member, musician, educator and storyteller Carole Vandal; and Julia Kidd, who will read from her series of short essays called, “Trouble with Boats”. This event has received funding from the Mass Cultural Council. Friday, August 15th from 6 pm to 7:15 pm. 100 Lagoon Pond Road.

