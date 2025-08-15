Speaker Bios

ELIZABETH BENEDICT is the author of eight books and hundreds of articles and essays, as well as the editor of three anthologies. Her five novels, including “Almost” and “Slow Dancing,” a National Book Award finalist, Notable NY Times pick, and Best Fiction of the Year by Newsweek and NPR’s “Fresh Air.” Benedict’s 2023 memoir, “Rewriting Illness: A View of My Own,” was deemed a “page-turner” by Sigrid Nunez, “essential reading for doctors and medical students” by a Harvard Medical School faculty member, and a “breathtaking whodunnit –– or rather, a whatdunnit” by the Boston Globe. ElizabethBenedict.com

GERALDINE BROOKS is the author of six novels, including most recently “Horse,” and the Pulitzer prizewinning “March.” Her recent nonfiction includes the memoir “Memorial Days” and a contribution to the essay collection “Who Is Government?” She lives in West Tisbury with Bear the dog and Daisy the donkey. geraldinebrooks.com

JULIA BLANTER is a marketing director, culinary adventurer, passionate home cook, and year-round Martha’s Vineyard resident with deep connections to the Island’s food community. With extensive experience across the culinary industry, including as head of marketing at New York City’s legendary Fulton Fish Market, Blanter’s love of food has taken her into kitchens and restaurants all around the world. Born in Sydney, Australia, she has also lived in New Caledonia, the Netherlands, London, and Brooklyn. “The Martha’s Vineyard Cookbook,” published by Rizzoli, is her first cookbook. marthasvineyardcookbook.com

MARCIA DE CASTRO BORGES Mulher, Brasileira, Escritora, Fotógrafa e Educadora residente nos EUA. Investiga as relações entre Imagem, História, Memória e Identidade, com o foco na reflexão sobre questões de Gênero, Migração e Cultura Brasileira. Publicou no volume contos da Coletânea Feminista Abraçar e Resistir (2022), na Dream Out Loud Anthology vol II e III (2020/2021). Co-autora no projeto Creative-Distant-Resilient (Princeton University/2020). Atua como Intérprete de Português/Inglês em Martha’s Vineyard – MA. Doutora em Comunicação (UFSM); Columbia University of New York Visiting Scholar/2015; Mestre em Multimeios (UNICAMP); Historiadora (UFRGS). MARCIA DE CASTRO BORGES is a Brazilian writer, photographer, and educator who investigates the relationships between image, history, memory, and identity, with a special focus on issues of gender, migration, and Brazilian culture. She has a Ph.D. in communication (UFSM), was a visiting scholar at Columbia University in New York in 2015, and earned her master’s in multimedia (UNICAMP) and history (UFRGS). She works as a Portuguese/English interpreter on Martha’s Vineyard.

E.J. DIONNE JR. is a Distinguished University Professor at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a syndicated columnist for the Washington Post. He is the author or co-author of nine books including, most recently, “100% Democracy: The Case for Universal Voting,” co-authored with Miles Rapoport. Other books include NY Times bestseller “Why the Right Went Wrong,” “Our Divided Political Heart,” and “Why Americans Hate Politics.” His media career also includes 20 years with NPR and 14 with the NY Times, including stints in Paris, Beirut, and Rome.

KATE FEIFFER is the author of 11 highly acclaimed books for children and the 2024 novel “Morning Pages.” She is also an artist and illustrator, with work currently at the A Gallery in Edgartown. Feiffer is the director of Islanders Write, and a longtime contributor to The MV Times. Her writing and illustrations have appeared in numerous other publications on and off the Vineyard. katefeiffer.com

JOHN FORTÉ is a Grammy-nominated artist, songwriter, activist, and filmmaker, known for his work on the Fugees’ “The Score.” His diverse career includes four solo albums and producing acclaimed documentaries like “The Russian Winter” and “Brooklyn Castle.” Forté’s recent film scoring work includes “Kerouac’s Road: The Beat of a Nation” (2025) and the six-part series “Eyes on the Prize III” (2024). His music has been featured in “Bree’s Way: Promise, Witness, Remembrance” (2021), “The Last Defense” (2018), and “Momentum Generation” (2018). He also created the Brooklyn Nets’ inaugural theme song. Forté is a dedicated advocate for criminal justice reform and is a globally touring speaker.

NICOLE GALLAND’s newest novel is “BOY,” set in her favorite stomping ground, Shakespeare’s London. Her historical fiction includes “I, Iago,” “The Fool’s Tale,” and “Crossed: A Tale of the Fourth Crusade.” She is also co-author, with Neal Stephenson, of the NY Times bestselling futuristic romp “The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.,” and her contemporary work includes the rom-com “On the Same Page,” about two competing newspapers on Martha’s Vineyard. Galland recently joined the editorial staff of The MV Times, and is the editor of this summer’s Arts & Ideas Magazine. nicolegalland.com

MERYL GORDON is an awardwinning journalist and the author of four biographies; two have been NY Times bestsellers. Her latest book, published in January 2025, is “The Woman Who Knew Everyone: The Power of Perle Mesta, Washington’s Most Famous Hostess.” Gordon is a tenured professor at New York University, where she runs the graduate Magazine and Digital Storytelling program. merylgordon.com

JUDITH HANNAN is the author of the memoir “Motherhood Exaggerated” (CavanKerry Press), as well a guide for writing about illness. Through her teaching, she is an activist in child and family health, education, and welfare. Her writing has appeared in numerous publications such as Lilith Magazine, the Washington Post, and The MV Times. She is a Writer-in-Residence for the Gold Foundation for Humanism in Medicine and on the boards of the Children’s Museum of Manhattan and CavanKerry Press. judithhannanwrites.com

JESSICA B. HARRIS is the author, editor, and translator of 17 books, including 12 cookbooks documenting the foods and foodways of the African diaspora. Her International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) Awardwinning book “High on the Hog” was adapted into a Netflix series. Harris is a professor emerita at Queens College/CUNY. She served as the culinary consultant for the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture and their lauded restaurant, the Sweet Home Café. She holds lifetime achievement awards from the Southern Foodways Alliance, the Soul Summit, and the James Beard Foundation, which also inducted Harris into the Cookbook Hall of Fame. africooks.com

JEMIMA JAMES was in junior high in Colorado when she wrote her first song walking home from the movies one night. She soon forgot the song, but not what it felt like writing it. She went to art school in Boston and has lived for 30 years on the Island, where she and Michael Mason raised two boys, Willy and Sam. James’ fifth album, “Silver & Gold,” was released in July 2024, on Team Love Records. She is an elder caretaker and is on the board of Island Elderly Housing.

JAMES W. JENNINGS is a novelist, painter, and educator with a B.A. in English from Emory University in Atlanta and an M.F.A. from CUNY-Brooklyn College. Originally from Hartford, Conn., Jennings has been a mentor, coach, nonprofit consultant, teacher, and dean within the NYC Department of Education, on Martha’s Vineyard at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, and elsewhere. James is currently an unemployed educator. Instagram is best, @jameswjennings.

PAUL KARASIK is a two-time Eisner Award winning cartoonist. Paul has edited scholarly books about comics, co-written an awardwinning comics memoir, and illustrated Young Adult books. His work has appeared in the NY Times, the Nation, the Washington Post, the Boston Globe, and the New Yorker. He teaches at Rhode Island School of Design and Boston University and has begun his own Graphic Novel Lab workshops. His latest book, an adaptation of Paul Auster’s “New York Trilogy,” has been called by the Guardian “a stone-cold masterpiece.” paulkarasikcomics.com

MARTHA HALL KELLY is the NY Times bestselling author of ”Lilac Girls,” ”Lost Roses,” “Sunflower Sisters,” and “The Golden Doves.” Born and raised in Massachusetts, she was inspired to write her most recent novel, “The Martha’s Vineyard Book and Beach Club,” by her mother’s family, the Smiths, who settled on Martha’s Vineyard in 1891. She received journalism degrees from both Syracuse and Northwestern Universities and worked as an advertising copywriter for many years before becoming a novelist. Her books have sold more than two million copies of her books sold and translated in 50 countries.

MARA LIASSON is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR’s awardwinning newsmagazine programs “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.” Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, D.C. — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.

LOCKHART is the awardwinning and #1 NY Times bestselling author of “We Were Liars” and “Family of Liars.” Her other books include “Genuine Fraud” (an LA Times Book Prize finalist and NY Times bestseller), “Again Again,” “Fly on the Wall,” “Dramarama,” “The Disreputable History of Frankie Landau-Banks” (a National Book Award finalist and Printz Honor Book), and the Ruby Oliver Quartet: “The Boyfriend List,” “The Boy Book,” “The Treasure Map of Boys,” and “Real Live Boyfriends.” Lockhart holds a doctorate in English literature from Columbia University. www.emilylockhart.com

WILLY MASON grew up on the Island and has released four records internationally. The son of two professional songwriters, he has written extensively for himself and for others over the last 20 years. He recently edited his late father’s musical, “Billy Baloo,” and starred in its premier.

RICHARD MICHELSON’s books have been listed among the 10 best of the year by the NY Times, Publishers Weekly, and the New Yorker, and among the best dozen of the decade by Amazon. Michelson received a National Jewish Book Award, two gold medals from the Association of Jewish Libraries, and the Samuel Minot Jones Lifetime Achievement Award, and his work represented the commonwealth at the Library of Congress National Book Festival. His “Dear Edvard” was performed at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse this July. Michelson served two terms as Poet Laureate of Northampton, Mass., where he owns R. Michelson Galleries. www.RichardMichelson.com

TORREY OBERFEST is a partner at Bloomvale, where she advises publishing companies on growth strategies, mergers, and acquisitions. Previously, Oberfest was the vice president of corporate strategy at Hachette Book Group, where she helped the company grow through acquisitions and new business initiatives. Earlier in her career, Oberfest was the managing editor of Bulfinch Press, where she shepherded illustrated books from manuscript through publication. She brings a unique perspective on how the publishing industry works and how authors can best navigate it.

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON is a lawyer, the bestselling author of 23 novels, and a political commentator whose columns, reviews, and essays have appeared in such publications as the Huffington Post, the Bulwark, the Atlantic, the New York Times, and the Boston Globe. He is a former National Chairman of Common Cause and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. His 2025 essay about addressing our democratic crisis, “America on the Precipice,” appears on Substack at richardnorthpatterson.substack.com.

MISAN SAGAY won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture for Fox Searchlight’s critical box office hit “Belle.” The film was also nominated for a Humanitas Prize. Sagay’s producing and screenwriting credits include “The Secret Laughter of Women,” starring Colin Firth and Nia Long, and the awardwinning ABC television movie “Their Eyes Were Watching God,” starring Halle Berry and executive-produced by Oprah Winfrey. Sagay is currently writing “Black Theo,” a feature film for Netflix; “Ada Johnson,” a three-part series for the BBC; “The Knick Renaissance” for HBO; and an adaptation of “The Count of Monte Cristo” for BBC TV.

SHARISSE SCOTT-RAWLINS is a poet, fashion designer, storyteller, and third-generation washashore who found healing and purpose on the shores of Martha’s Vineyard. A cancer survivor and Howard M.B.A. graduate, she began her fashion brand bySharisse at age 15 and now blends creativity with community impact. She’s the creator of “Voices by Sharisse,” the first Black-led editorial brand at The MV Times, and is the author of the forthcoming poetry book “Dear Fellow Warrior.” Through words, design, and curated experiences, Scott-Rawlins uplifts untold stories and inspires others to reclaim their voice, honoring the Island that helped her rediscover her own. bysharisse.com

CHARLES SENNOTT is the publisher of The MV Times, founder of GroundTruth and publisher of the GroundTruth newsletter on Substack. An awardwinning correspondent for the Boston Globe and bestselling author and editor with 30 years of experience in international, national, and local journalism, Sennott started GroundTruth in 2014, and in 2017 launched the nonprofit organization’s local reporting initiative, Report for America. He is a graduate of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. Sennott was the 2024 recipient of the World Press Freedom Award given by the James W. Foley Foundation.

SHERRY SIDOTI is an awardwinning author, a yoga teacher, and a steward of memoir-writing experiences. She believes that writing is a spiritual, sacred, and brave practice of self-awakening, with great potential for healing. Her debut memoir, “A Smoke and a Song,” received the 2024 Readers’ Favorite gold medal for nonfiction, the 2023 Living Now Book Awards gold medal for inspirational memoir, the 2024 Eric Hoffer Book Awards grand prize winner honorable mention, among others. She lives on Martha’s Vineyard with her husband, cats, chickens, and visiting adult children.

POLLY SIMPKINS went to her first concert in 1975 at Boston Garden, where she saw the Doobie Brothers, and has been chasing the sound of good music ever since. She is a DJ at WMVY Radio and also hosts MVYRadio’s Rock and Roll Book Club, where she interviews musicians and authors about their music, writing, and creative process. Simpkins is a fourth-generation Islander and story gatherer. Her nonprofit organization The Cup of Karma Project creates local storytelling events that celebrate the people of Martha’s Vineyard and those who profoundly inspire our lives on this beautiful island we call home.

NANCY STAR is the author of six novels including “Sisters One, Two, Three,” which landed on Publishers Weekly’s list of Top Ten Bestsellers of 2016. Her most recent novel, “Rules for Moving,” takes place partly on Martha’s Vineyard. Her essays have appeared in the Washington Post, Lit Hub, and the Forward, among other places. Before writing fiction full time, Star worked as a movie executive at the Samuel Goldwyn Company, dividing her time between New York and London. She now lives in Chilmark and New York City. nancystarauthor.com

ADRIANA STIMOLA is a literary agent who represents writers of cookbooks, mind-body-spirit, art, and the occasional novel, including James Beard Nominee Tyler Balliet (“Rebel School of Wine”), Julia Blanter (“The Martha’s Vineyard Cookbook”), and awardwinning memoirist Elissa Altman (“Permission”). As a writer, her poetry has been featured in numerous publications, and she is the current West Tisbury Poet Laureate. Before agenting, Stimola was the content manager at Stone Barns Center in partnership with Blue Hill, and before that she worked in all manner of publishing jobs, including roles at Little, Brown and Shambhala. She lives on Martha’s Vineyard.

ROSEMARY STIMOLA, a former professor of language and literature and an awardwinning children’s bookseller, founded the Stimola Literary Studio in 1997. Representing both fiction and nonfiction from preschool through young adult, and selectively extending into adult fiction, she is honored to count among her clients many awardwinning and bestselling authors and illustrators, including Suzanne Collins, Matthew Cordell, Thanhha Lai, Karen McManus, Lesa Cline-Ransome, Tanya Lee Stone, Matt Tavares, and Renee Watson.

KATE TAYLOR is a singer, songwriter, performer, artist, craftsperson. She recorded her first album, “Sister Kate,” in 1971 with Peter Asher. Her second album, “Kate Taylor,” was produced by brother James for Columbia Records and was released in 1976. “It’s in There and It’s Got to Come Out,” produced by Barry Beckett, was released in 1978 on Columbia Records. After starting her family, Kate took a break from performing. Thankfully she’s back at it now, and recent albums include “Beautiful Road,” “Fair Time!” and “Why Wait!,”produced by Peter Asher on the 50th anniversary of their initial recording project.

DAWN TRIPP is the nationally bestselling author of the novels “Jackie” and “Georgia,” finalist for the New England Book Award, and winner of the Mary Lynn Kotz Award for Art in Literature. Tripp is the author of three previous novels: “Game of Secrets,” “Moon Tide,” and “The Season of Open Water,” which won the Massachusetts Book Award for Fiction. Her novels have been translated into a dozen languages, and her poems and essays have appeared in the Virginia Quarterly Review, Harvard Review, Conjunctions, and AGNI, and on NPR.

CHRISTOPHER WILLARD (Psy.D.) is a clinical psychologist, author, and consultant based in Massachusetts. He has spoken in 40 countries, and has presented at two TEDx events. He is the author of 20 books, including “Alphabreaths” (2019), “Growing Up Mindful” (2016), “Feelings Are Like Farts” (2023), and “College Mental Health 101” (2025). His thoughts on mental health have been featured in the NY Times, Washington Post, and elsewhere. He teaches at Harvard Medical School.

PATRICIA J. WILLIAMS is a Distinguished Professor of law and humanities at Northeastern University, and director of law, technology, and ethics initiatives. A graduate of Wellesley College and Harvard Law School, she is also Professor Emerita at Columbia University School of Law. She is the author of six books, including “Giving a Damn: Racism, Romance and Gone With the Wind.” Her awardwinning column, “Diary of a Mad Law Professor,” appeared in The Nation magazine for two decades. She is the recipient of seven honorary doctorates and a MacArthur Fellowship. Her book “The Miracle of the Black Leg: Notes on Race, Human Bodies, and the Spirit of the Law” (New Press) was published in June 2024.

GRETCHEN YOUNG is a veteran editor who launched Regalo Press, distributed by Simon & Schuster, in September 2022. The new imprint unites philanthropy with the business of book publishing. Since its inception, Regalo has published 28 books, has had six USA Today bestsellers, and earned 25 awards. Before launching Regalo Press, Young spent the prior 10 years as vice president, executive editor at Grand Central Publishing. Her books and authors have hit the NY Times bestseller list more than 75 times. They have also garnered a Pulitzer finalist, a Grammy, an Edgar Award, an NAACP Image Award, and two Time 100 honors.