Hurricane Erin could bring ferry disruptions

The National Weather Service expects that Hurricane Erin — reported to be a category 4 hurricane as of Monday morning — will travel far out to sea later this week, but Steamship Authority officials are still bracing for some disruptions.

While far from a direct hit to New England, the weather service is forecasting rough seas and elevated wind speeds to begin overnight Wednesday, with the height of the storm impacts on Thursday evening.

The Steamship is anticipating that they will divert ferries going in and out of Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven beginning on Wednesday night through Friday morning. The high speed ferry on the Nantucket route could see disruptions in the same time frame as well.

The Steamship says to monitor its website for updates throughout the week and plan accordingly.

The National Weather Service forecast on Monday that the path of Erin will pass significantly East of the Island. Seas will be particularly rough on the Southern coast of the Vineyard. The height of the wave action will be Thursday night and into Friday.

The Weather Service is not forecasting any rain or significant wind from Erin on the Vineyard, though it is expected to be breezy. Wind gusts are expected to reach 30 miles per hour on Thursday and into Friday.