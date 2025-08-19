Coast Guard delays buoy removal plan

A new iteration of the plan is expected to be released in the fall.

The U.S. Coast Guard is delaying its proposed plan to remove hundreds of buoys from New England waters, following backlash from boaters and lawmakers.

The office of U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine, announced on Monday that the Coast Guard has agreed to extend the review process for the proposed buoy removals and that an updated plan, with additional time for public comment, would be released in the fall.

“The Northeast District will review first round comments, assess feedback, and re-advertise with any changes to the current proposal,” Michael D. Emerson, U.S. Coast Guard director of marine transportation operations, wrote in an August 12 letter.

In April, the Coast Guard announced plans to discontinue 350 buoys in an attempt to modernize waterways in the Northeast. The idea was to complement the rising number of vessels that use electronic navigational tools and open up more resources to maintain buoys that reduce vessel risk the most.

But the proposal received pushback from multiple U.S. Senators from New England, including Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who asked the Coast Guard to slow down its review process since the proposal was “significant and will have a lasting impact.”

“We appreciate the need to modernize, but the Coast Guard and other stakeholders need to maximize navigation safety utilizing all available means — electronic and visual,” the senators wrote in a June 11 letter. “As you are well aware, mishaps continue to show the need for mariners to competently pilot their vessels, and effective coastal piloting relies on GPS, radar, and visual navigational aids, including buoys, beacons, lights, ranges, and lighthouses.”

State Rep. Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat, also filed a measure last month that would require a comprehensive study of the buoys’ use and reliability before they are removed from the ocean.

There has been plenty of opposition, from residents in various areas of Massachusetts to lobstermen in Maine. Some Vineyard fishermen have also expressed concern over the proposed buoy removals.

“I think it’s one of those things that look good on paper but in reality it’s not a great plan,” Jason Gale, a Vineyard commercial fisherman, said. “Many people understand that modern technology is great, but if it breaks down at an inopportune time, it could be catastrophic.”

Still, Chilmark harbormaster Ryan Rossi said many Vineyard boaters seem unaware of the proposed changes. Rossi doesn’t expect the removal of the buoys to have a “very large impact” for those navigating a vessel around the Island, at least with the initially released plan. Rossi said he’d need to see the new version before he could assess what changes may come for the Island.

The Coast Guard has received thousands of letters regarding the proposal. Earlier this month, the Coast Guard acknowledged an MV Times Freedom of Information Act request for the letters, but it has yet to share them.

“The Northeast District is nearly complete with its comprehensive review of nearly 3,000 public comments and will be updating the Coastal Buoy Proposal with adjustments based on robust public feedback,” Keira Shantry, a Coast Guard Northeast District spokesperson, said on Tuesday. “The updated proposal is expected to be published in September. This input remains a critical part of the Coast Guard’s Aids to Navigation system assessment and decision process.”

Emerson wrote in his letter he expects the updated proposal to be released by this fall, with an eight-week comment period. After another review cycle, the Coast Guard will hold another eight-week comment period about proposed changes. According to Emerson’s letter, the Coast Guard plans to carry out its “coastal buoy modernization initiative” no earlier than 2026.

The Coast Guard also intends to incrementally release plans over the next four years, starting in 2026, to remove a total of over 2,300 buoys in shallower Northeast waters.