Community Foundation opens grant application

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation (MVCF) has opened its 2025 Community and Impact Grants application. The grants are awarded annually to Island nonprofit organizations seeking program-based funding.

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 29 at 12 pm. Award recipients will be announced mid-November.

MVCF encourages requests for new projects along with continuing programs that offer creative solutions to emerging and persistent issues, such as food and housing insecurity, health services, environmental sustainability, and accessibility. In 2024, the foundation awarded $530,000 to 46 nonprofits — the highest amount of funding that the program has awarded. The average grant size was over $11,000.

Established in 1982, MVCF is a nonprofit that aims to address the Vineyard community’s needs by funding local organizations and nonprofits, creating scholarships for Island students, and building and maintaining an endowment to support future projects.

The 2025 application and the program guidelines have been revised, and applicants are advised to review the Grants FAQ’s section of the Community Foundation’s website at marthasvineyardcf.org/grants.

For more information or assistance with the application process, please contact Program Manager Elizabeth Bennett at elizabethbennett@marthasvineyardcf.org.