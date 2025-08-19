No serious injuries in Katama Airfield plane crash

A plane reportedly crashed at Katama Airfield in Edgartown on Tuesday afternoon in which public safety officials say that no one was seriously injured.

It’s unclear what caused the minor crash and the details around it. The case is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police. A representative from the state police was not immediately available for comment.

Edgartown Police Lt. Michael Snowden II said that there were minor injuries from the crash but no one was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He referred questions to the state police.

Edgartown Police, Fire, and EMS personnel responded to the minor crash that was reported a little after 3 pm.

A representative of Katama Airfield was not immediately available.