I usually end with the birthday shout-out, but last week I just had too much to say, and neglected two citizens. They are Made Crowell, who celebrated on August 19, and Barbara Bassett, who celebrated on August 19. This week holds a couple of special birthdays as well. The first is a milestone that happens on August 22, when Ron Slate celebrates a big 75 years of life on this planet. Then, on August 23, it’s my wonderful daughter Noli Taylor’s birthday. What a lucky community we are to have such a stellar group of citizens! Best wishes to each of you for a healthy, productive, and happiness-filled year ahead.

The town of Aquinnah has issued an important announcement. If you have a skiff sitting on the beach, you need a permit to avoid having it removed. Permits are now available at the town offices from 9 until noon, every day except Sunday and Wednesday. You’ll need a credit card to pay the fee.

On Thursday, August 21, from 8 to 10:30 pm, put on your dancing shoes and head up to the Gay Head Light for a Silent Disco. What’s that, you say? Everybody gathers, puts on headsets (you can borrow them there if you don’t have a set), and then listens to one of three different channels set by a DJ. Everybody dances to the tune they are listening to, and it’s hysterically fun to watch different people responding to different rhythms. There will be projections on the lighthouse by Richard Skidmore, former lighthouse keeper extraordinaire. Missus Biskus will provide live music starting at 6 pm, and shops will be open. This extravaganza is a Pathways Arts event. For more information, email info@pathwaysmv.org. Rain date TBA.

On Monday, August 25, the Outermost Inn is presenting the last of its summer movie series. With the help of John Krasinski and his team, they show movies on a big screen under the stars on the Outermost field. On the 25th, the film is the bigger-than-life “Jurassic Park.” Doors open at 7 pm, and the movie starts just after sunset. Parking and a picnic dinner are included in the price of your ticket. You should bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the show, but skip the alcoholic beverages (this is not a BYOB event). To reserve your spot and get any questions answered, call the Outermost Inn at 508-645-3511. These nights sell out every time, so don’t hesitate to reserve your ticket.

At the Aquinnah library the Knit and Crochet Group meets again on Tuesday, August 26, at 3 pm, so bring your project to the library, have some tea or coffee, and enjoy the camaraderie (and get some help, if you need it). Also on Tuesday, August 26, you can drop in and play board games between the hours of noon and 2:30 pm. Then, on Thursday, August 28, you’re invited to join Vineyard Power at the library to learn how it can help you lower energy costs, improve efficiency, and access renewable energy solutions. I also want to remind you that drop-in tech help is available at the library every Saturday from 11 to noon, so you can get assistance with basic tech issues, sign up for library digital resources, and learn more about technology resources available here on the Vineyard. These programs are all free, and everybody is welcome.

Last week I announced that Charley and I were expecting our San Francisco family to join us for a visit. As I write this, they are here, and my motherly/grandmotherly heart is full. We have been cooking and eating and clearing up and telling tales. The kids have romped and sailed in the waters, run up and down around the Circle and up to the shops for ice cream and fish and chips, all the cousins playing together, like puppies. Watching them in their bodies grown taller and stronger, talking with them and hearing their ever-more-confident and clear thinking, has been marvelous. Conversations with the grownups, our children and their spouses, have been deep and thoughtful, and helped my aging brain to open. So this is myr ecommendation: Spend time with the younger generations (no matter your current age), ask them deep questions, and then really listen. Just might save the world.