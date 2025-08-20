Blue Yonder Mondays

Monday nights are in full bloom at the spacious P.A. Club, where Blue Yonder takes the stage each week for an evening of soulful country, rock, and swing. At 7 pm, acoustic fingerpicker Rick O’Gorman settles in with a golden baritone and singular charm. George Davis, who has been playing with O’Gorman for over a decade, fires up melodic electric guitar, and the band launches into a set that ranges from Hank Williams to Fats Domino, Patsy Cline to the Everly Brothers. Bassist Jessie Leaman layers on the harmonies and leads some tunes, holding down the beat with dynamic drummer Cam Igo. Alternating between electric guitar and lap steel, Jim Orr sings some favorites as well.

With every venue packed in summer, the airy P.A. Club is an oasis. As the evening gets going, the big round tables fill up, and dancers glide onto the floor. The band puts its own spin on classics like “Mack the Knife,” “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” and “Cathy’s Clown,” with some surprises thrown in; the vibe is warm and lively, from the stage to the pool tables. Around 9 pm, Blue Yonder wraps it up. “See you next week!”

Monday nights from 7 to 9 pm at the Portuguese-American Club, 137 Vineyard Ave., Oak Bluffs.