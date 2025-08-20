Court Report: 08/04 – 08/15

August 4

Jonathan R. Jacobs, 36, Edgartown; municipal law violation, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued for payment.

August 8

Marizete S. Costa, 41, Edgartown; assault on family/household member, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Gilberto N. Quintanal, 32, Oak Bluffs; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, rate of speed exceeding posted limit, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued for payment.

Luciano C. Bastos, 44, East Falmouth; operating motor vehicle with license suspended, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued for payment.

August 11

Joshua R. Matthews, 39, West Tisbury; larceny from building, larceny over $250 from 60-plus/disabled, credit card fraud under $1,200, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued for pretrial hearing.

Paul A. Shutt, 35, Edgartown; negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, rate of speed greater than reasonable and proper, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Travis J. Viera, 25, Edgartown; cocaine trafficking of 18 grams or more, less than 36 grams, possession class C drug, possession of ammunition without FID card, arraigned and held, bail set at $7,500 with potential for bail revocation, condition to wear GPS if bail posted, continued to pretrial hearing.

Matthew M. Davies, 29, Edgartown; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and released, continued to pretrial hearing.

Shelley D. Richins, 59, Marion; four counts of shoplifting by asportation, larceny under $1,200, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

August 13

Rafael A. Cardoso, 32, Vineyard Haven; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued for payment.

August 15

Paulo C. DaSilva, 33, Edgartown; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, number plate violation, failure to wear seatbelt, arraigned and released, continued for payment.

Pedro M. Rocha, 25, Vineyard Haven; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, rate of speed exceeding posted limit, case closed.