Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met Wednesday evening for the summer league, and here are the results:

First, Tricia Bergeron with a 11/4 +74 card

Second, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 +47 card

Third, Bill Russell with a 10/5 +41 card

Fourth, Ed Roman with a 10/4 +41 card

Fifth, Sebastian Bennett-Rock with a 9/4 +53 card

There were three 24-point hands, by Kathy Kinsman, Bill Russell, and Ron Ferreira. There were a total of nine skunks, a game won by more than 31 points.

We meet and play six games of cribbage every Wednesday night at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. The entrance is across from the tennis courts at the high school. Come check us out!