I normally write these columns on Sunday, as they are always due on Sunday at 8 pm. On this particular Sunday, I’m writing to you as a Falmouth Road Race finisher — my first real race, and it was a triple-H: hard, hot, and hilly! Cheers to our Edgartown runners: Angela, Casey, Cathy, Chief Searle, Chris, Chris (our Edgartown board of health department), Chuck, Doug, Eliska, Evan, Jack, Marnely (me!), Meg, Mike, Officer John Dacey, Stefanie, Theresa, Tony, and Will! Truly couldn’t ask for a better support group.

Now that that is out of the way, let’s talk about what’s happening in town this week! As per usual with August, it’s busy, with some fun events. These are some that stand out to me, and you might want to attend. Let’s start with three incredible book signings at Edgartown Books, with authors you should really support: Dan Martino, author of “The Oyster Book,” will be there on August 21; Phoebe Lapine, author of “Carbivore,” on the 22nd, and Julia Spiro, author of “Such A Good Mom” on August 28. All of them happen between 2 and 4 pm, so make sure to show some support!

There are only two more dates to enjoy the Edgartown Village Market: August 19 and 26, so take note and put it on your calendar. It happens on the Daniel Fisher House lawn from 10 am to 2 pm, and it’s a market filled to the brim with farm-fresh produce, flowers, one-of-a-kind artisanal goods, and much more. This market truly fills such a need for Edgartown, bringing the farmer’s market energy to downtown, allowing makers and farmers to showcase their goods in a new venue. I’ll be there both Tuesdays as a final goodbye, supporting all my favorite makers, like Tara Reynolds Illustration, Sara Barrington Jewelry, and M.V. Barkery. Plus, can’t forget to pick up a snack from Buckley’s Catering, of course. See you there!

Even though this is an Edgartown town column, I’d be remiss to not mention that it’s also Fair Week on the island! Happening August 21 through 24, the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair is truly such a magical time. Whether you go for the thrilling rides, the tasty food (obviously me), the community, or if you’re entering an item to hopefully win a blue ribbon, it’s a must-not-miss experience. I’ll be there working my way through the food stalls.

Birthday wishes to Linley Dolby (August 23), Jackie Korell of Katama General Store (August 25), and Emily Monteiro of 19 Raw Oyster Bar (August 27). May your August birthdays be packed with good eats, good vibes, and good news!