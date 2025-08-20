Oak Bluffs

“When summer opens, I see how fast it matures, and fear it will be short; but after the heat of July and August, I am reconciled, like one who has had his swing, to the cool of autumn.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

I am not quite ready for the cool of autumn, but I think it is safe to say that we are all ready for the Island to calm down! August has been a lot! A lot of people, a lot of events, a lot of traffic, and a lot of fun (once you got through the traffic). I find balance in August by trying to stick to my small routines, and let go of the urge to keep up with the pace.

We still have Grand Illumination (this Wednesday), the Fair (Thursday through Sunday), and the Fireworks on Friday. I can’t wait to see all the goods in the Ag Hall Barn, eat some fair food, and hear the great music they have lined up. And I love Fireworks night — it seems like it brings everyone together, and no matter how old you are, you feel like a kid again when they start the finale!

Dance Theatre of Harlem is coming to the Union Chapel! On Saturday, August 23, at 7:30 pm, the Vineyard Preservation Trust presents a very special evening of live performance of groundbreaking work by one of the most influential American ballet companies of the past five decades. General admission is $35. More info at vineyardtrust.org.

There’s an Island Autism Community Potluck on August 27, 4 to 7 pm. Join the staff and volunteers; bring a dish to share, or just come to see their beautiful space at 515 Lambert’s Cove Road. There will be food for all, and yard games.

“Labors of Love” is a documentary by Peabody awardwinning filmmaker Abby Ginzberg. The film is about the life and legacy of Henrietta Szold, a visionary American Jewish woman who was instrumental in shaping Palestine’s healthcare system, and who advocated for binationalism as a path to peace. The film will be shown at the M.V. Film Center on August 24 at 7:30 pm, with a post-screening discussion with the filmmaker.

Friday, August 22 brings the last Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish summer concert at Featherstone. Please note: With the sun setting earlier, the time is 6 to 7:30 pm. Monday, August 25, brings the last scheduled Musical Monday, with Red Night Delight.

I missed some birthdays last week: Happy belated to Kate Taylor and Brooke Aubin (15th), Chick Stapleton (17th), Shaina Zacharski (18th), Dion Alley, Becky Rogers, and Alecia Barnes (19th), Alyssa DaSilva, Robin Davies, and Jay LaVoie (20th). Happy birthday to Erin deBettencourt on August 23. Rob Oslyn celebrates on August 26. Bon Anniversaire to Jean Dupon on the 27th! Jean shares the day with Laiza Cimeno and Erika Bettencourt. On the 28th, we celebrate Anne Whiting and Chris Alley.

Wishing everyone some relaxation! Send me your news!