Paul R. Cheek Sr. of New York City passed away on Sunday, August 10, 2025, in Edgartown, aboard his boat Athena. He was in his favorite place — on the water, surrounded by the beauty and peace he loved most.

Born in Greensboro, N.C., Paul was a lifelong sailor with a love for 12-meter sailboats, and the 12-meter class. He was known for his love of music, generosity, hospitality, and belief that “life is all about the journey.”

Paul cherished time with family and friends in New York Harbor, Newport, R.I., and anywhere he could see the ocean. He proudly supported organizations such as IYRS in Newport, Oakcliff Sailing in Oyster Bay, N.Y., Hudson River Community Sailing, Nantucket Community Sailing, and Rocking the Boat.

He is survived by his children, Meredith of New York City, and Paul with wife Callie and daughters Kyla and Cora of Newton; and by his brothers, Mac (Erin) of Greensboro, N.C., and Ryals (Barbara Moore) of Ellijay, Ga.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be held in New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the following organizations: Hudson River Community Sailing, online at bit.ly/HRCS_donate, or to Oakcliff Sailing, online at bit.ly/OCS_donate.

With eight bells marking the close of his journey, Paul has found his eternal resting place.