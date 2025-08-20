Real estate transactions: August 11 – 15

Chilmark

August 14, Daniel A. Knowlton, trustee of T.M. Knowlton Irrevocable Trust, sold 0 Beach Lot Hancock to Deborah Previdi and Richard Previdi for $650,000.

August 15, Fiduciary Trust Co., trustee of Florence L. Flanders Continuing Trust, sold 0 Tucker Trail to Brian H. Flanders, Noreen M. Flanders, and Christopher Flanders, trustee of Bradbury Family GST Trust, for $1,250,001.

Edgartown

August 12, AMAA Holdings Inc. sold 36 Boylston Drive to Truman French for $137,200.

Oak Bluffs

August 11, Robert A. Brown sold 249 County Road to Denise L. Flynn for $980,000.

August 14, Cheryl Sims McCampbell, Deborah Sims Wood, and Valerie Willard sold 35 Tuckernuck Ave. to Maribel Cruz, Desmond A. Scott, and Maria Rivera for $1,633,000.

August 15, Patrick R. Parker and Cathleen Parker sold 35 Vineyard Ave. Extension to 35 Vineyard Ave. Spe LLC for $1,350,000.

Tisbury

August 12, Leonard M. Morris and Georgia S. Morris sold 110 Daggett Ave. to Phoebe D. Sheldon for $1,164,000.

August 14, Thomas J. Feeney sold 0 Edgartown Road to Alexander J. Dimovich and Tiko Gvazava for $449,000.

West Tisbury

August 12, Angela T. Aronie and Murat Temirkulov sold 110 Otis Bassett Road to Michael Ryan Flaherty and Danielle Lee Saly for $1,200,180.

August 13, Judith A. Baumrin, trustee of Judith A. Baumrin Revocable Trust, sold 40 Wampeche Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $400,000.

August 13, Centerpoint Advisors LLC, trustee of Trust UW Bernard H. Baumrin, also known as Bernard Herbert Baumrin, sold 82 Christiantown Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $1,500,000.