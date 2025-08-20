Ride lineup set and ready for Ag Fair

1 of 6

The 163rd annual, four-day Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair is set to kick off Thursday in West Tisbury, and for the first time in approximately 50 years, a family-run traveling amusement provider, Fiesta Shows, is taking over the events and amusement rides.

The new production company is planned to bring in some new features including a so-called Twister ride and Tornado, as well as a new Mooover — a six-seated golf cart that will shuttle people between popular fair locations. There’s also a new rubber chicken toss.

But noticeably absent this year is the beloved Ferris Wheel. What was a signature amusement and site to see, where the Ferris wheel has been placed in the past is now a traditional merry-go-round.

“No Ferris wheel this year,” said E.J. Dean, president of Fiesta Shows. “A Ferris wheel [is] planned for next year.”

Dean said that the Vineyard fair dates overlapped with the Marshfield Fair, which Fiesta has provided rides to for more than 60 years now. “We were limited in that sense for what we could bring for rides,” Dean said.

Lucy Grinnan, program and outreach organizer, said they were grateful for Fiesta Shows filling in for the Agricultural Society’s largest fundraiser for its year-round work on such short notice.

The Ag Society signed a contract with Fiesta at the end of June after the previous carnival provider, Cushing Amusements, decided it would not renew its contract over the winter.

“We’re thrilled about all the rides that are here, and especially Fiesta Shows’ megapasses, which we hope will make the fair more affordable for Island families,” said Grinnan.

Megapasses are $60 per person online and $70 per person onsite, and they provide all-day rides for any one of the four fair days.

“We are committed to providing an exciting and wholesome fair experience for our community, and improving every part of the fair year by year,” added Grinnan. “This year, we’re especially looking forward to the Fair Mooover, our new accessibility initiative; the rubber chicken toss, a new event; and all our new vendors and music.”

Other new rides such as the Swinger, Earthquake fun house, and Cliffhanger will be available, as well as some new kitty rides like Pirates’ Revenge and Saddle Up.

“We are very optimistic,” said Dean. “Our company motto is ‘making memories’ — we truly understand the multigenerational enjoyment that comes from amusements.”

“It’s one of the few things whether you’re 8 months or 88 years old, you can come and have a nice time and share all the memories,” added Dean. “It’s all part of telling a story and to pass it on, that’s what makes fairs so vibrant and popular.”

Aside from the approximately 15 different ride options, this year’s fair will also feature a by-hand sheep-shearing demonstration and a new flora clothing booth by Blossom Petkus.

“With all the advancement in technology that we have witnessed in our lifetime, you can’t replicate a fair, there’s no video game or virtual reality headset that can replace that hands-on excitement,” said Dean. “We are very excited to be a part of the Martha’s Vineyard Fair, and looking forward to creating a long and vibrant relationship with the fair and the community and everyone that comes to enjoy it. We are in it for the long haul, and we are in it for the consumer to want to come back year after year.”