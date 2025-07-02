Ag Fair changes ride vendors

A somewhat-new amusement provider is taking over production of this year’s Agricultural Fair, after the vendor of a half-century is moving on.

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, which hosts the yearly fair and is celebrating its 163rd anniversary, signed a five-year contract with Fiesta Shows June 30, after the previous carnival provider, Cushing Amusements decided not to renew its contract over the winter. Fiesta Shows is a family-run traveling amusement provider based in New Hampshire, and was the supplier before Cushing Amusements, approximately 50 years ago.

“They’re going to bring a fresh perspective to the fair,” Lauren Lynch, president of the society, told The Times. Lynch said that there will be a full complement of rides, games, and carnival food as in years past; however, there isn’t a confirmed list of rides yet.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to notice a big difference,” Lynch said.

The fair will be held on the third weekend of August, from the 21st to the 24th, this year as it has historically, but also new, starting in 2026 the fair will be held August 13 to 16, the second full weekend of August instead of the third. The fair will take place from August 12 to 15 in 2027, August 10 to 13 in 2028, and August 9 to 12 in 2029.

The fair previously took place in September, according to the press release, and the third weekend in August tradition was a Cushing request.

Fiesta Shows asked the board to consider these new dates, and Lynch said the board of trustees considered potential conflicts of other early August events, and made the determination that they were the best option for the organization.

“Every year, we strive to provide the best experience for our visitors,” Lynch said. And hosting a carnival is no small feat, especially on an Island, and requires extreme coordination with the ferry. “All of that stuff has to come over on the boat,” Lynch said.

The event has been an Island staple since 1858, and allows more than 30,000 people to celebrate the Island’s agricultural roots. It is the largest fundraiser for the society’s agricultural education events, and underwrites farmer services provided by the group.

“We think this is going to be a wonderful change, and we’re really excited to start working with Fiesta,” she said.